Ambri: Supporting Scottsdale Schools override reinforces a thriving community

The Scottsdale Education Association invites you to join us in supporting the SUSD override renewal — not only with your vote of YES, but also by helping us to get the word out about this important vote.

Kris Ambri

Through this all mail-in ballot election, a yes vote authorizes the continued increase in our district’s budget. A yes vote allows our Scottsdale schools to remain a source of pride for this wonderful city.

A yes vote preserves the programs and facilities our communities and children rely on. This override is not new income; these are the funds we’ve counted on over the past years simply to remain solvent as a district.

The loss of this override would result in the loss of an estimated $21.4 million per year for the next five years. Our highly rated schools attract families and businesses, and we simply cannot afford to lose tens of millions in funding.

This continuation of funds is needed in order to maintain current class size ratios, maintain all-day kindergarten, continue an emphasis on technology, and continue to provide students opportunities to deepen their understanding of fine arts, as well as participate in athletics and extracurricular activities.

As the president of SEA, as well as a full time middle school social studies teacher at Copper Ridge K-8, it is both my honor and pleasure to have met and worked with so many amazing students, teachers, parents, district leaders, and community members here in Scottsdale.

Our schools are made of all of these citizens, and the best way we can make sure we continue to have a thriving city is to support them.

Communities are based on great district schools, and here is an opportunity to demonstrate that we value our children and our teachers; that we support our community.

SEA is working with Yes To Children in the coming weeks to get out and walk in our learning communities to show and share our support for this override. We have offered to set up campus by campus listening sessions to educate our teachers and staff about this important vote.

SEA remains committed to keeping the promise of quality public education.

As Scottsdale Unified School District’s professional organization for educators, the Scottsdale Education Organization requests that you join us in voting YES on the SUSD override — and to tell your friends and neighbors to vote yes, too!

Editor’s Note: Kris Ambri is a Scottsdale Unified School District teacher, and president of the Scottsdale Education Association.