Assali: Scottsdale community deserves public comment atop Governing Board agendas

I am writing to express my expectations that the elected Governing Board members of the Scottsdale Unified School District re-establish the respectful interaction owed to their Scottsdale community now that the bullying and intimidation of Dr. Denise Birdwell has ceased.
Board members, returning public comment to its former position on the agenda is essential in demonstrating your interest in repairing your relationship with the community that voted you into your positions.
Your assertions that moving public comment is best for kids and the community falls on deaf ears. You force dedicated and determined parents and grandparents to leave their children so they can voice their concerns publicly at the Governing Board meetings. This disrespect of Scottsdale families must stop.
Board members, you must also end the disrespectful and unprecedented secrecy with which you make important decisions during executive sessions. Never before has the Scottsdale community been so arrogantly dismissed by those we elected.
To restore our respectful partnership, this arrogance, too, must end.
Finally, board members, you must provide specific evidence that our valiant and relentless Scottsdale community will be at any and all tables where discussions of interim and future superintendents take place.
Can our relationship be fixed?
It is up to you to take the next steps towards that end. Our genuine help was dismissed long ago under the most despicable circumstances. Nevertheless, it is a new day, and you can start making right the many wrongs that have occurred. It’s your move!
Editor’s note: Mr. Assali is a Scottsdale resident and former Scottsdale Schools teacher