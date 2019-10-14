Auerbach: In response to ‘Reefer Madness’ Old Town Scottsdale dispensary article

In response to the article, “Reefer madness clouds Old Town Scottsdale medical marijuana dispensary pursuit,” I submit this article to inform those who are not fully informed about the current issue regarding the City Council, an applicant, and a zoning/conditional use permit.

Michael Auerbach

I will take the same order as the original article in my reply. The conclusion is more a values statement than a direct, fact-based evidence one provided in the beginning.

I do not dispute the information laid out in the start of the article as these are the facts. However, I would suggest that the Nov. 12th date for this item to be agenized is unconfirmed. The two requests are also correct. I will address each of those later.

Leaving aside for the moment that medicine distribution is not an accurate description that all would agree with, what does a “through a variety of circumstances and restrictions” mean?

According to the General Plan, which it is important to note has not been passed by the voting residents of Scottsdale since 2000. State law requires that a charter city shall pass a General Plan once a decade. The 2010 plan was never passed by the voters. We are 13 months away from the next decade vote when another General Plan must be in place mandated by statute. — Michael Auerbach, Scottsdale resident

To my knowledge, there is no task force or any other city staff personnel working on this, currently. So how is it that all state-mandated criteria had been met? Furthermore, the site is designated as mixed-use neighborhoods.

The purpose of this designation is, “growth management from a perspective of areas of the community that are most appropriate for development focus that will best accommodate future growth.” Moreover, the zoning parking district requested by the applicant is out of compliance. The end result being that only three parking spaces will be available for customers not the eight required.

Crucial to consider in this matter is the fact that the applicant, through Ms. Rose as his attorney, is allowed only one request for continuance . The members of the City Council are unlimited in their prerogative to call for a continuance.

Why would Ms. Rose ask the “council” to call a continuance? Even if this was not Ms. Rose’s intent it certainly gives the appearance of crony capitalism. Even Councilwoman Virginia Korte questioned why this was necessary.

As to the question of the pre-school it is clear that the business owner is not the property (building) owner. Two different people. Therefore, it is irrelevant what happens if the pre-school moves because constitutionally the property owner has all the legal rights. I hasten to point out, the property owner opposes the pot shop. — Michael Auerbach, Scottsdale resident

Cody Short, the property owner, who owns the building housing the pre-school in a letter to staff dated Aug. 13, 2019 states, “Perform To Learn has an enforceable lease for the next eight years.”

Which begs the question, Why is the pre-school exiting the property? With a binding contract in existence what cause is there to breach? Perhaps a link between the applicant and/or their representatives exists.

I take exception to Mr. Rose’s characterization of critical medicine when describing an illicit narcotic with no medical value according to both the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the U.S. Constitution. Supreme Court decision Gonzales v. Raich (2005) held that marijuana is not medicine .

As a side note, I spoke with Mr. Rose about medical marijuana in 2014 and he was opposed. What is perplexing is why the sudden change of heart. To assert that a high-rise plan can’t occur because of a dispensary is a “head-scratcher” is a red herring argument and a false choice. Of course, both can. But to frame the issue as a black and white choice, one or the other, but not both is poor logic.

The insinuation his client is taking the moral high ground and thus must be granted a conditional use permit is clever wordplay, but has no bearing on this case. He goes on to claim that four dispensaries in the Scottsdale Airpark don’t have problems with redevelopment.

Therefore, you should conclude that his request is not extraordinary. The fact is that one applicant was denied a Conditional Use Permit to open a bakery in the Airpark. Pure Bliss Medible was turned down by the City Council.

While it may be true the current Airpark dispensaries do not have any issues, apparently, the vote takers have a major problem. Since only they can grant a CUP and re-zoning exception. I assert these individuals had good evidence to vote No. Most importantly the applicant was denied approval of the original site in Phoenix for non-compliance with Phoenix zoning rules. — Michael Auerbach, Scottsdale resident

In conclusion, the notion of marijuana as medicine is a ludicrous proposition based on empirically researched data that clearly summarizes that the proponents have a single focus of purpose, to legalize all drugs .

Under the guise of civil liberties, personal freedom, and economic windfalls to solve budget deficits, those in favor are perverting individual rights and exploiting the suffering of truly ill people to advance a moral, self-serving agenda to the detriment of society at large.

The United States Drug Enforcement Agency: “Exposing the Myth of Medical Marijuana” explains in detail the objectives of the Marijuana Policy Project a DC-based national lobbying firm and the straw man arguments by the cannabis industry. Citations: Pacula , Ph.D , R., Chriqui, Ph.D , J., Reichmann, MPH, D., & Terry-McElrath, MSA, Y. (2001).

State Medical Marijuana Laws: Understanding the Laws and their Limitations. ImpactTeen Research Paper Series Number, 13. 14, 16-18. Contrasts the purported goal of simply providing help to patients with the rarely admitted real objective of decriminalizing all drugs with the erroneous claim that marijuana is harmless and not a gateway drug.

Editor’s note: Mr. Auerbach is a resident of Scottsdale