Auh: My journey into Japanese culture with High School Diplomats

American students gather in front of the buses to welcome our Japanese roommates to Princeton. (Photo courtesy of Jonathan Auh)

Hi there. My name is Jonathan Auh, and I am a junior at Desert Mountain High School.

This past summer, I had the opportunity to attend High School Diplomats U.S. (HSD US), a program that facilitates cross-cultural understanding between Japanese and American students that are rising juniors or rising seniors.

If you are accepted, you will learn Japanese culture, Japanese language and learn about the similarities and differences between the social and political issues in both Japan and the United States.

To understand more about how amazing this program is, let me give you some background information. High School Diplomats U.S. is a 10-day cultural exchange program located at Princeton University in which 40 American students are paired with a roommate from Japan.

The program is all expenses paid, including room and board, and if you are in the Scottsdale area, the only thing you would need to pay for is a plane ticket to the area and back (in my case I flew into JFK airport in New York City).

If that wasn’t enough incentive already to apply, the people there and the relationships you make with them will last for life. I talk with my Japanese roommate and everybody else from the program daily and I doubt that will change soon.

Although the name of the program implies the main focus is diplomacy, in my honest opinion, the greatest takeaway that I got from the program was how to build relationships with others.

Each Japanese student will have various amounts of English literacy, and to build relationships with people who do not fully understand you and who have a completely different culture takes so much more effort and care. In order to better facilitate the relationship building process, the counselors take away your phones on the first day of the program.

For those of you that are fearful of having technology withdrawals, trust me — you will find it SO refreshing to not have distractions and to be able to put 100% of your time, energy and focus into actually conversing with another human being. And for those parents out there that are reading this, I am sure you will be glad that your son or daughter will be off those pesky phones for 10 days!

For those parents that are worried about leaving their kids for 10 days on the other side of the country, don’t fret! The counselors there are all HSD graduates and are mostly college students that would do anything to help your kids, and in fact a lot of us made really good friendships with the counselors!

Jonathan Auh (left) and Taki (right) on HSD Night Out. (Photo courtesy of Jonathan Auh)

The first day of the program, the American students got to know each other and settled into their dorms before their Japanese roommates came in the next day. We made posters and coordinated an awesome dance to welcome the Japanese.

That night, we all got to know our Japanese roommates and we had a huge dance party with them and taught them American music (you would be surprised to know how many American songs the Japanese kids know!).

My roommate’s name is Tatsumasa Kitaoka, but I just call him Taki. His English was amazingly good and I got to know him as a brother more than a roommate or friend. We had the exact same sense of humor, we talked the exact same, and we both were athletes. Sometimes, I forgot Taki was Japanese because he acted so American!

Each day, there is a theme; some of the themes were spirit day, hippie day and Halloween. For each of these days, you and your roommate wear costumes together that represent the themes and do activities with the rest of the roommate pairs throughout the day.

Some of my favorite days include Bunka No Hi, which is the Japanese cultural festival. Our roommates brought in traditional Japanese dresses and robes called Yukatas and Jinbeis for us to wear. Taki’s grandmother hand made the yukata he gave to me and it is extremely beautiful. The Japanese kids then presented important parts of their culture such as calligraphy, martial arts and food.

The American kids then went around the different stations to learn about each specific facet of Japanese culture. It was extremely interesting to see the passion and interest that the Japanese kids showed for their own culture, as well as to have a chance to learn about it from them first hand.

Anyways, the individual theme days are not the important part of this program. Although they lead to really deep and insightful conversation about Japanese and American culture, the most incredible part of the program happens at the end, when the Japanese kids leave to take their flight back home.

Roommate pairs say goodbye, and tears are shed. Where else or what else have you done with other people that in only 10 days, the bonds made were so strong that only tears could express the way you felt about leaving? Only at HSD. I don’t think there was one person at that goodbye ceremony that did not cry, and even some of the counselors shed tears thinking about the time that they too had to say goodbye to their old roommates from HSD.

Everybody in HSD US wearing their traditional Japanese robes on Bunka No Hi. (Photo courtesy of Jonathan Auh)

It does not help that for many of us, that morning might have been the last time we ever see our roommates. The motto of the program was “Seize the Wind,” which we learned means to take advantage of every opportunity, because you never know where it will take you. Every chance you have to learn more about another human being and to build a deeper relationship, take it, because one thing learned at HSD is that every human is so unique and has their own unique life story to tell.

Many of us came into the program really having no idea what to expect, but we each left knowing that HSD US would be one of the greatest experiences we would have in high school.

If you are interested in applying, the applications open up on September 15, and the deadline is January 8th. The link is http://www.highschooldiplomats.com/america. I strongly recommend any current sophomores or juniors apply if you want to open up your mind and get exposed to new cultures. Feel free to contact me and ask any questions at jonathanauh4@gmail.com. For all my Japanese friends and HSD friends, if you read this, Aishiteru.

Editor’s Note: Jonathan Auh is a junior at Desert Mountain High School.