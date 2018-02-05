Austin: Anonymous Scottsdale Edge email is “cruel, mean-spirited”

I am passionate about Scottsdale, which has been my home for more than 30 years, and have become more involved in local political issues.
I have cultivated new relationships with some amazing people who share my concerns about the future of Scottsdale.
I am involved in getting an initiative on the ballot in November that will allow Scottsdale voters to decide if we want a $68.2 million tourist attraction in our Preserve. If built, the project will be using Preserve money, which we voted on to buy land to preserve.
I received an email, which was infuriating and inaccurate. This newsletter is cruel, mean-spirited and evil. It is rumored that several different people are behind this … but how would we know without transparency?”
False accusations are being made that the Protect Our Preserve PAC are failing in our signature gathering efforts and will need to pay circulators to get the job done, which is a lie!
I plan to share this newsletter with voters when I am collecting signatures so they see how dirty some of the proponents of this project are trying to shove this unnecessary and exorbitant waste of taxpayer money down our throats without a vote on the ballot.
Why didn’t the person who wrote this cryptic Scottsdale Edge email blast sign their name to it? Here is the email:
A growing number of Scottsdale voters have become involved in gathering signatures because having an up or down vote is the right thing to do for the preservation of our precious Preserve.
When I am collecting signatures, the number of people who don’t want to sign the petition is minuscule!
I am disgusted by games that are being played by proponents of the Desert Edge including a telephone survey that can’t be backed up. Melinda Gulick told the city council that 62 percent Scottsdale voters approve of the $68.2 million dollar tourist attraction in the Preserve, but refused to be transparent with the data.
Proponents of the Desert Edge project have made claims of being called derogatory terms with no proof. These are nothing more than attempts to try to put a black-eye on the Protect
Our Preserve PAC and the NO DDC. As Shakespeare wrote, “Something is rotten in the state of Denmark.”
Please visit protectourpreservepac.com for a calendar showing where our volunteers will be collecting signatures or if you would like to become a volunteer.
Editor’s note: Ms. Austin is a resident of Scottsdale