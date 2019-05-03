Austin: Neighborhood camaraderie helps dog in-need

When found in a Scottsdale neighborhood, Lacey needed medical attention. She is now resting after a tumor removal paid for by a group of neighbors. (Submitted photo)

If you are a member of Nextdoor.com, you are familiar with the variety of issues that are posted on this site.



We have all seen our share of lovefests and ugliness over issues.



Emily Austin

But there are times when there’s a post that tugs at everyone’s heartstrings making everybody put their differences aside and come together for a beautiful cause.



Case in point is Lacey, the abandoned German Shepherd whom an angel named Tammy Bertlinger rescued in her neighborhood.



She posted pictures of this gorgeous shepherd with a large mammary tumor hanging down her leg. Nobody was coming forward for the dog.



It became obvious after a couple of days that she had been abandoned because possibly the owners couldn’t afford the medical costs and thought perhaps dumping her in a well-to-do neighborhood would save their dog’s life.



Neighbors started offering money to get the dog to a vet. There was a lot of input because the dog was having seizures, Tammy had three other dogs of her own and she did not want to take Lacey to a shelter but instead found a foster family.



The long and short of it is that $1,500 was raised in less than two weeks, which covered Lacey’s surgery for tumor removal which turned out to be benign. The extra donations are going to be used to cover her vaccinations, chipping, etc.



She is with a family who will lie on the floor with her for a few days and then she will start doing meet and greets in a couple of weeks.



This is a beautiful story which makes me proud of living in Scottsdale.



It’s a beautiful thing when people come together over a cause. That’s when things can be accomplished. I can’t wait to meet Lacey.



Editor’s Note: Emily Austin is a resident of Scottsdale.