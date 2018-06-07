Austin: Scottsdale subsidy at Crosswoods East is tone-deaf to infrastructure needs

I attended a meeting last evening at Grayhawk regarding the proposed “Crosswoods East” project.

The employee who represents Arizona state land did not tell us during his presentation that the city of Scottsdale has supposedly offered $21 million in incentives to entice Nationwide to buy the $83 million parcel of state land that’s going to be on the auction block.

Had he mentioned that little detail, I would imagine the already concerned and upset Greyhawk residents would have been livid!

In order for this project to be built, infrastructure costs including mandatory drainage will cost millions. Is it protocol to build in a floodplain?

It is my understanding that the $21 million incentive would include pitching in with their infrastructure costs. Because there isn’t going to be a bond on the upcoming ballot, how do you propose that we would in good faith hold our end of the bargain and pay for these infrastructure costs?

Don’t we need to take care of our crumbling infrastructure before we build more massive projects especially when no studies have been done to determine the impact!

This project is causing an uproar with Scottsdale residents. It’s not another case of nimbyism. It’s the building sizes, noise, traffic, high density, congestion, blocking mountain views and the airport commission voting against these tall buildings.

Eventually this could jeopardize the Scottsdale airport, which would be disastrous. It also is affecting the quality of life of people in Scottsdale who are upset by this continued alarming growth whose pleas to slow down and be more thoughtful are being ignored. Is this your idea of keeping Scottsdale special?

Just because Nationwide wants to be in their buildings in 2020 does not warrant pushing something through that could cause so much devastation and problems for our community.

How are you going to vote on Tuesday?

I appreciate your response and hope you will vote, “no” on Crosswoods East. I would also like to know where each of you stand at this point — yes or no.

