Austin: Sophisticated public relations shape Scottsdale truth too often

The “Arizona Progress Gazette” recently posted a story with the headline “59 for, 2 Against. Strong Support for Scottsdale Bond.”

Emily Austin

I’m tired of “paid advertisements” being used as the voice of Scottsdale residents. It isn’t! It’s a “skewed” representation of Scottsdale when you have to pay $100 to submit a comment in a voter ballot pamphlet.

Bond PAC chair, Paula Sturgeon said she is exhausted with my quest for fairness. I am well aware that life isn’t fair, but paying for an opinion is unreasonably biased and is a perfect example discrimination and the lack of fairness and transparency!

I don’t care if it says the comments are paid for or not by the PAC. Just because life isn’t fair doesn’t mean one shouldn’t strive to make it so. I will never give up fighting for fairness. I knew that Jason Rose’s PR firm would exploit the 59 comments of which 38 were paid for by the PAC.

Many of these comments told to me by a reliable source were written by Rose’s PR firm along with bond editorial pieces that appear in the “Independent.”

The “Arizona Progress Gazette” is registered to Mr. Rose so he or someone from his firm obviously wrote this piece. Yes, I know Mrs. Sturgeon, it’s legal but it isn’t fair. It is misleading when many of the voices such as Craig Jackson who has millions of dollars to gain from the bond passage — chomping at the bit for his $40 million parking lot/playing fields paid for by you and me — does not represent the voices of everyone in Scottsdale, especially those who can’t afford to pay for their opinion.

The voter pamphlet does not reveal that each comment costs $100 to submit. Unfortunately, most Scottsdale residents are not aware it costs money to have an opinion in the pamphlet. It wouldn’t be difficult to make this fair. Cities should pick up the tab for citizens to have a voice. Have a lottery with pro and against viewpoints published. — Emily Austin, Scottsdale resident

One of the goals of Facebook page “Save Scottsdale” is to be somewhat of a watchdog and keep people honest such as bond committee co-chair Mike Norton who has thus far made several reckless claims and tried to mislead people about taxes going down by leaving out the word “secondary.”

That’s a big deal.

It took a lot of effort and complaints for Mr. Rose to leave it out of their pamphlet and off of their signage. The most reckless claim by far is Mr. Norton claiming that one of four reasons we should rebuild the Cactus pool and building for $32 million is because it’s loaded with asbestos, which couldn’t be further from the truth.

There isn’t any. Scottsdale citizens deserve the truth. Just the facts please . Claiming that 59 people as opposed to two against the bond is a ridiculous and unfair claim.

Editor’s note: Ms. Austin is a resident of Scottsdale and community advocate