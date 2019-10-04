Beckman: Honoring the ‘Kiva Blue’ legacy as school’s future solidifies

Kiva Elementary School was the first public school built in The Town of Paradise Valley and began welcoming students in 1957. The beautiful red brick David G. Haumerson design has consistently been a source of pride for Scottsdale Unified School District.

Patty Beckman

The school was designed with thought and care. The long classroom wings were oriented east-west for optimal solar orientation and were connected by shaded breezeways.

Each classroom featured large bright windows facing north to provide soft diffused daylight. For decades, Kiva students learned and played in an idyllic setting, as the Kiva field has a direct and breathtaking view of Camelback Mountain.

Unfortunately, the 62-year-old school is in significant disrepair.

The decision to rebuild the community’s beloved Kiva has been a long time coming. When the 2016 bond to rebuild SUSD schools was approved by voters, the community was grateful and eager.

Over the years, Kiva has provided an exceptional education for a variety of different grade levels. It was originally designed to serve kindergarten through 8th grade.

The school currently educates 578 students in preschool through 5th grade. Recently, the average experience of a Kiva educator was over 20 years and in 2017 Kiva was ranked the No. 1 K-5 in SUSD and No. 4 in all of Maricopa County.

However, over the last decade, SUSD had many discussions about the future of the school.

As the district witnessed an overall drop in enrollment due to new educational options for families, concerns grew about the future viability of many district schools, including Kiva.

Different visions for Kiva were entertained, including returning to the previous K-8 model and even becoming a school for the arts. The back and forth about what Kiva should become created a gut-wrenching emotional tug of war for families, including mine.

Some left Kiva, fearing it would never be rebuilt and the “gem” in the heart of Paradise Valley would be lost forever. At this time, the ever-resilient Kiva community rallied and became determined to see the school not only survive, but be rebuilt and flourish.

Ultimately, it was clear that Kiva that did not need to be changed, it needed to be supported for what it had always been, a highly academic school that serves ALL students.

Because of the leadership of veteran Principal Alice Spingola, the talents of many extraordinary educators, and the tenacity of a community, Kiva Elementary School will educate many future generations of SUSD children.

I would like to thank my fellow board members for seeing the value that Kiva brings to our community and delivering a 5-0 vote to rebuild this incredible school. The future is most definitely bright or as we alum say, “Kiva Blue.”

Editor’s Note: Patty Beckman is the president of the Scottsdale Unified School District Governing Board, and a Paradise Valley resident.