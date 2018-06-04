Bloch: an open letter to candidate Bill Crawford

I just read your profile in the Scottsdale Independent.

And guess what, the last thing this city needs is a Jim Lane clone. Any strong supporter of Jim Lane, and one who “expects to join forces with the mayor in pursuing his political agenda,” as you describe yourself, is not anyone this city needs, nor wants.

Unfortunately, not for me or us, but for you, you failed to address your political agenda, which I guess could be interpreted as that of your pal and mentor.

Hopefully you will experience the same lack of political success in Scottsdale as you have in your past efforts. Jim Lane has not been a consensus builder, rather just the opposite, yet your calling card is to be his strong supporter and advance his agenda.

Jim Lane has been a divisive mayor, he has not been a consensus builder, rather just the opposite.

He has for 2.5 terms catered to special interests, maximum construction, zoning variances for more density, ie growth without a plan, leaving infrastructure in the rear view mirror, and now what we have is over $800 million of unfunded infrastructure needs in Scottsdale, and this under Jim Lane’s watch.

And, with a councilman who boasts 40 years of financial management experience (Mr. Smith), and a councilwoman who calls those who oppose her, “terrorists” (Ms. Milhaven), they too have allowed this sad financial mess to occur under their watch, yet they are running for re election with non-real-world solutions — their proposed $350 million bond issue was voted down last month in city council.

Yes, we need change from what we have now, but a Jim Lane clone certainly is not a plausible solution. He has been all about “his”, not “ours,” and that is not what this city needs. The voters of Scottsdale are smart, and they have memories. And, I believe that will be reflected at the polls in November, as in who was for what, with a specific eye to the side of DDC/Edge each council person has taken over the years.

And it will still be on voters minds in the mayoral election in 2020, folks will remember and be reminded which candidate stood for which side, and who was a bandwagon jumper after the fact, if and when DDC/Edge is in the rear view mirror.

I for one shall do my best to get out there which candidates voted which way over their tenures in the city council, as that is what voters go on-past voting records, campaign gibberish, not so much.

I will continue to campaign for responsible candidates, ones who want a better Scottsdale, a more transparent Scottsdale, and will fight for the citizens, not special interests and big business.

Two of the candidates, Ms. Littlefield, and Ms. Whitehead fit, and fill those needs far better than any of the other current candidates.

Editor’s note: Mr. Bloch is a resident of Scottsdale