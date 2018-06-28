Bloch: Scottsdale City Council has forgotten its constituents

Here we go again, this city council taking care of theirs not ours.

To date it has been DDC/EDGE, up zoning at 73rd St and Greenway Hayden Loop — nearing completion, yes, a Scottsdale developer — for significantly increased density and height, now it is the proposed Crossroads East, and I could mention more, but let’s just leave it at that.

I have never witnessed a more disrespectful, dark, non-transparent government in my life, a majority of this council is interested in nothing more than taking care of their donors, their clients, their friends, with no thought whatsoever as to what is in the best interests of the citizens.

One councilwoman, (a banker) actually called those who disagree with council decisions: terrorists, and she is up for re-election this November.

For this proposed project this council has authorized $21 million in developer incentives for reimbursement for public infrastructure costs, which is approximately two-thirds of the expected cost, and this money will come from the city’s General Fund. And, out of the other side of their mouths, they tell us we have over $800 in unfunded infrastructure costs facing us, and ask for a $350-$380 million bond issue without a spending plan, but cooler heads prevailed on this and voted it down, for now.

For this proposed project, there has been minimal citizen input, and most of that was over a year ago. Why do the nearby residents of Grayhawk object, why did the Airport Advisory Commission vote 6-1 against?

Why does Mayor Jim Lane say, “I strongly support the project, I think its a very good thing for us.”

And, the citizens ask, who is us, for whom is it a very good thing? Who will benefit? Other than the developers, and other dark financial interests who seemingly control a majority of this council?

The Scottsdale voters have an opportunity this November to start to drain the swamp that is consuming City Hall. But we cannot complete that task until 2020, when we say goodbye to the mayor (term limit), and hopefully a couple other council members, and elect a new mayor.

At this point in time, I believe that person ought to be a fresh and new non-political voice, one without debts to repay to developers and the like, coming from outside the current council members. Scottsdale needs change,

Scottsdale needs transparency, and the citizens are not getting that from this council.

Editor’s note: Mr. Bloch is a resident of Scottsdale