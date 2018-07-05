Bloch: Scottsdale politics continue to illustrate a tale of two cities

Let us declare our independence!

I have a suggestion. The state of California has tried it multiple times, but to no avail. I propose that the city of Scottsdale be divided into two cities, with the line of demarcation being either Camelback or Shea or maybe somewhere in between. And, thus allow the south city build as big and tall as they want, we in the north city would not care.

What has happened is that those in the north city do not care much about visiting the south city, because of such ideas as allowing developers to build bigger (not better), allowing greater density, allowing more bars and clubs which add to violence and drugs, additional traffic and noise and air and environment pollution, and more.

Why not give it a try? Those in the north city would rejoice, we do not need to nor will we ever support the concept that more and bigger is better. So many of us moved here, we relocated our families because of the promise of open space, less building to the sky, and a more peaceful environment than that which we vacated.

Case in point is the powers that be, short of discussing in an open forum, are pushing this Crossroads East development in north Scottsdale, in a subversive manner-no open forum discussions with the neighbors, the local airport voted overwhelmingly against, yet this city council without conscience is all in — except for Kathy Littlefield and David Smith.

Those two seemingly are more closely in touch with the neighborhood concept of Scottsdale, and seem to represent the folks in a manner far different from the pro-growth at any cost represented by the rest of the Council. Although Mr. Smith has taken a different view on DDC/EDGE, I applaud his position on Crossroads East.

With the DDC/EDGE controversy, I believe it will not be a controversy much longer with almost 38,000 votes to protect our Preserve. Short of subversive actions by this city council, the voters will have their say in November, and dare I say, this city council shall be denounced with the vote. The citizens have spoken out against the majority on this council, which has blown away more than $1 million (to just the local architectural firm, and the out-of-town design firm), not to mention the additional monies spent on salaries (Campana et al), miscellaneous expenses, and more to promote this losing proposition.

The voters shall not forget this waste. The voters shall not forget the position that each city council person took on this issue, the anger they propagated in this city, no matter how they try to explain that away, minimize the position they have taken, rationalize, or bandwagon jump-and at the minimal try to explain their lukewarm support. Bah, humbug!

Let this pro-growth city council at any cost, take care of its builder/developer constituency in the south, and allow us in the north to abdicate, and have our own city, vote in a city council that is concerned with the folks, not the special interests, as we have witnessed for far too long.

Maybe I am naïve, but a thought worthy of consideration.

Editor’s note: Mr. Bloch is a Scottsdale resident