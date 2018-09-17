Bloch: strange bedfellows shape Mr. Smith’s perspective on Prop. 420

Scottsdale City Council Candidate David Smith: you were the only candidate to not answer the question from the Independent whether or not you would vote for Prop. 420.

A politician are you for sure!

That said, your position is more than obvious to even the uninformed, that you are in favor of the proposed Desert EDGE development. But more disturbing than that is that you pass yourself as a fiscal conservative, one who rightly states that the city is underfunded to pay for all the infrastructure demands upon us, yet you are willing to spend some $68 million to build this center, and face years of deficits to operate it.

How does that add up?

Is it so disingenuous to allow the voters to decide how the tax dollars they already paid is spent? Is it so dangerous for the citizens to exercise their constitutional right? Was it so right of you and your peers in the City Council to authorize some $2 million on studies, with the financial strains we have in our city?

“What makes the dirt within the Preserve so precious?”

It seems to thousands of folks in our city that the dirt that exists emanates from the folks who are pro this development, in its “dirty money” backers, yes, anonymous in many cases, and the more than disingenuous recent campaign of Protect Your Preserve, specifically designed to confuse the voters.

You do not support an arrogant “dark money” group of advocates who lack transparency. Over 400 years ago, Shakespeare in Hamlet said it better than I can: “The lady doth protest too much, methinks.”

Editor’s note: Mr. Bloch is a resident of Scottsdale