Blommel: vote ‘no’ on Prop. 420 in November general election

As a longtime resident of and business owner in Scottsdale, here’s why I’m voting “no” on Prop 420: it violates American core values.

Prop. 420 invests the McDowell Sonoran Preserve Commission, rather than the City Council, with authority to make decisions about Preserve lands. The people, who Prop. 420 claims to support, will have no voice on this commission as it is an unelected body.

Any City Charter needs to be broadly worded so it is flexible enough to provide for changes and to endure throughout time. Prop. 420 imposes detailed requirements in the Charter, which limit the power of the city’s elected officials.

It is a safety hazard.

What if there are fires or microbursts that wreak natural havoc? Will the city have to hold an election before sending out the Fire Department or cleanup crews to Preserve lands in case of these disasters? Proposed Section 12A says, “yes.”

It is a litigation breeder.

The current Charter separates automatically designated Preserve lands from those the City Council may designate. Automatically designated Preserve lands cannot be altered from their natural condition. Prop 420’s proposed Section 12A provides that no designated Preserve land can be altered “from its natural state” without an election. Any resolution of this conflicting language will be at your and my expense as taxpayers.

The Commission will determine new trails in the Preserve and appropriate restoration efforts according to Prop. 420’s Section 12. What if the law on accessibility changes or someone challenges what is appropriate? If so, you and I will need to pay to defend the lawsuits.

The current City Charter sufficiently protects the Preserve.

Editor’s note: Ms. Blommel is a resident of Scottsdale.