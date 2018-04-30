Bronstein: a Scottsdale resident’s response to Guy Phillips

Like many concerned Scottsdale voters, I am a subscriber to the daily emails disseminated by the Scottsdale Independent.
I can’t help but noticing there has been a recent rash of city council members airing their views in public. After reading a recent article from city council member, Guy Phillips, I felt compelled to respond. In his article, Mr. Phillips states:
“Let’s take care of our transportation first, resolve the Desert Edge question, and then go for a bond the people will support.”
I propose that things be handled in a slightly different order.”
- Let’s resolve the Desert Edge issue now. The people do not want it. The people do not support it. The fact that Protect Our Preserve already has 18,000 signatures on their petition is testimony to that. All it would take to do this is for the city council to vote responsibly now to either end the Desert Edge project, or to submit it to a public vote in November 2018.
- Let’s submit a bond issue, in November 2018, in the amount of $70 million for the transportation needs previously outlined by the council and Mr. Phillips. The public supports this and would undoubtedly approve such a bond issue.
- At the same time, let’s submit a second bond issue, in November 2018 — in the amount of $350 million less the $70 million for transportation — for the infrastructure improvements that are needed now.
In my opinion, that’s what a prudent, responsible, responsive city council would do now.
We need to stop beating around the bush and we need to start telling it like it is. We need to start planning for the long-term. We need to stop blaming each other and start acting together for the good of all.
We need to realize the system is broken and that things are not working. If we want that situation to improve, then something is going to have to change.
We need to embrace the wonderful future that is possible for Scottsdale. The Scottsdale preserve is quite possibly the greatest asset this city has. Let’s protect it, not commercialize it.
The Desert Edge issue has awakened the people of Scottsdale. They are watching their city council in action. They will remember everything good that the city council does and they will remember everything bad the city council does.
Editor’s note: Mr. Bronstein is a resident of Scottsdale