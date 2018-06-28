Bronstein: Democrats debate offers glimpse into Scottsdale candidate psyche

I was fortunate enough to be in attendance at the recent Scottsdale City Council candidate’s debate hosted by the Legislative District 23 Democrats on Thursday, June 20 at the Scottsdale Civic Center Library.

Five candidates were in attendance.

Sitting City Council Members Littlefield, Smith and Milhaven and candidates Crawford and Whitehead.

By far, the most interesting question asked of the candidates was (I’m paraphrasing): The Desert EDGE matter is taking up so much of city council’s time and energy. What do you think is going undone as a result of this?

Each candidate had three minutes to answer.

I started squirming in my seat when this question was asked and began wishing that I would have had the opportunity to answer that question.

It would not have taken me 3 minutes to answer the question. It would have taken me one sentence: Why don’t we permanently kill the project and find out?

So I ask the Scottsdale City Council candidates:

What would you focus on if the idea of the Desert EDGE project were to be permanently killed?

Editor’s note: Mr. Bronstein is a resident of Scottsdale