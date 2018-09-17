Bronstein: yes or no — what’s the difference? — a voter’s opinion

What the heck? How can voting either yes or no both protect the Preserve? The answer is – it can’t …

One is a vote for a proposition that was put on the ballot as the result of the blood, sweat and tears of a large number of volunteers and over 30,000 of the registered voters of Scottsdale.

The other is a vote for cowardice, lies, deception and desperation.

The people for Prop. 420 (the Yes Side) are well-known. It’s a political action committee known as the Protect Our Preserve PAC. The main person running it is Jason Alexander, with the help and support of hundreds of volunteers. Prop. 420 is supported by a majority of the candidates running for City Council in November, including Kathy Littlefield and Solange Whitehead.

The people against Prop. 420 (the No Side) are not so well-known. Much of the opinions of this side are voiced in two blogs/newsletters, both of which are anonymous. They are Scottsdale Edge and the Voice of Scottsdale. These blogs appear to go along with the stated positions of sitting council members, Linda Milhaven and Virginia Korte, but it’s not quite clear as to who’s running the show.

The “Yes Side” posted signs when political season opened that said: Protect Our Preserve — Vote Yes — Prop 420. Their message could not be clearer. Then, the “No Side” began posting signs that said: Protect Your Preserve – Vote No Prop 420.

In my opinion, this was a clear attempt at lies, misdirection and deception. Make no mistake, that’s what’s going on here.

The people against Prop. 420 are so desperate; they are unwilling to meet the challenge of Prop. 420 head on with an honest, open, transparent debate of the issues on their merits. Instead, they have, in my opinion, taken the path of deception by attempting to confuse people into voting the way they want them to vote.

Guess what? It’s not going to work. The information is out about the hi-jinx of the people who are against Prop 420. The people are aware of what’s going on and they’re not happy. In closing, I want to switch gears and actually thank the people who oppose Prop. 420 and who want to build in the McDowell Sonoran Preserve.

Why is that?

It’s because, in my opinion, they got so greedy that they took the voters of Scottsdale for granted. They pushed us so far that we woke up and got off our collective rear ends. We got off our couches and we started taking action.

That action was already seen in all its glory when Protect Our Preserve gathered 37,608 signatures to get Prop 420 on the ballot:

That action will be seen again, in all its glory, when Prop 420 passes in November.

That action will be seen again, in all its glory, when Kathy Littlefield gets re-elected in November.

That action will be seen again, in all its glory, when Solange Whitehead gets elected in November.

Then and only then can we put this silly idea of putting commercial development in OUR preserve to bed.

Then and only then can we start focusing on the important issues that face our city.

Then and only then can we begin moving forward into the bright future that awaits our city, the city of Scottsdale.

Editor’s note: Mr. Bronstein is a resident of Scottsdale