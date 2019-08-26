Brown: A voice of support for Scottsdale public education

When I was a young actor, I had the great opportunity to work with awesome, well-known professionals who taught me about dedication to the craft of acting.

Denny Brown

Later, I worked in the film industry with award-winning directors and other professionals who showed me the importance of having a vision .

Following a strange turn of events, I ended up working in racing. The complexities of engineering and the amazing skills of drivers gave me an appreciation of what it takes to be a winner. And, two years at the Indy 500 on pit row is where I learned about precision and teamwork. Serving four years as a PTA president led to four years as a member of the Scottsdale Unified School District Governing Board .

Now I’m 23 years into parenting. I’m also 10-plus years into working in churches so I would have time to devote to being a good dad and husband.



After all my incredible experiences in which one thing has always led to another, I must admit that meeting and working with school administrators, teachers, parents and students of all ages are making these my greatest times. — Denny Brown, Scottsdale community advocate

Now, here I am today collaborating with Melinda Gulick, my incredibly committed co-chair on the Yes To Children campaign to renew the SUSD Budget Override. By the way, Melinda’s two young boys are just starting their SUSD experience.

Renewing the Budget Override will help maintain the quality of our schools – which, in turn, will increase property values and enhance neighborhoods. Voting YES on the override will also keep teachers’ salaries competitive, so SUSD can continue attracting and retaining the most highly qualified educators. — Denny Brown, Scottsdale community advocate

Please support the SUSD Budget Override in the upcoming all-mail ballot election. I encourage you to go to our organization’s website to learn how you can help SUSD succeed: YesToChildren.org

Editor’s note: Mr. Brown, a Scottsdale resident, is a former member of the SUSD Governing Board