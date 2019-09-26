Campana: Enrich Scottsdale by voting to approve bonds on Nov. 5

Scottsdale is considered to be a city of wealthy residents. If you live here, you know that is not accurate.

Sam Campana

Teachers, nurses, firefighters, police officers, techies, Scottsdale Community College and Arizona State University students and professors, entrepreneurs and tourism workers proudly call Scottsdale home.

And happily, we have thousands of visitors who call Scottsdale their second (or third or fourth) home.

Because you live here — you know we are a rich city in so many ways. We have a rich history, a rich culture, and richly varied education opportunities. We enjoy a clean, healthy, diverse, parks-aplenty, arts abundant city.

Plus tourists who enrich our coffers on vacations, conferences and conventions — all subsidizing our rich lifestyle here. We’re especially delighted that residents stay here to retire and others move here to do the same.

Not only do our myriad of visitors share our streets, shops, and venues — but they largely share our values. And we value the same things in Scottsdale. A well-run city with talented and responsive staff. (As your former mayor – I know something of this.)

A fire department with a rich history that grew up with Scottsdale. An award-winning police department that genuinely cares about our citizens.

Well maintained and orderly. Transportation infrastructure that actually transports people where and when they want to go.

No visual pollution — plus protected views of our beloved McDowell Mountains. Diverse arts and culture that predate our city’s incorporation by decades!

Your forward-thinking city council has approved an all-mail ballot to be sent directly to your home. It will arrive any day — and you need only to answer those three questions and put it back in the mail.

I urge you to vote yes on questions 1, 2, and 3! It is an investment in our city — and will continue to add to the richness of the experience here. Prior taxes are expiring — home values have gone up.

Your taxes will likely not increase. And together we will proudly collect the returns on that investment.

Vote yes — for our Most Livable City – Scottsdale.

Editor’s Note: Sam Campana is a former Scottsdale mayor and city council member.