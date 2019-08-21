Cantor: Scottsdale Character Area Plans exist — read them!

Neighbors of the Cabana project in southern Scottsdale, at 2240 N. Hayden Road, have jarred the minds of both neighbors and the Development Review Board and some souls on the Planning Commission.

Nancy Cantor

Many on those boards and commissions were asked at public hearings on the Cabana Project “what the residents were talking about” when they asked how the Southern Scottsdale Character Area Plan had been used in conjunction with Cabana.

And, why did members of the DRB and some on the Planning Commission not know about it, either ?

For the Southern Scottsdale Character Area Plan, around 400 residents volunteered over a two-year period to create area-based plans to “provide policies and program directions” exemplifying the visions and values of the residents.

Character area plans are supplements to the General Plan; in this case the 2001 General Plan. The Character Area Plans, currently there are seven of them, focus on “long-range, area-related goals and policies.”

Character Area Plans “supplement the city-wide goals and policies.” They are there to “define or enhance city-wide goals and policies for particular neighborhoods.”

Apparently, members of the DRB were unfamiliar with the document and how to use it, as were members of the Planning Commission. And, most developers over the last eight to 10 years have not had their projects questioned or reviewed according to Character Area Plans, especially the Southern Scottsdale Character Area Plan where the city has seen numerous high-rise, multifamily — infill — developments created . — Nancy Cantor, Scottsdale resident and community advocate

And there are more, many more in the pipeline .

It is always important to go through the documents submitted for a project if you are required to approve it. I seriously doubt that is done with care.

Legal representatives for developers generally have narratives that explain all facets of the proposed project and how the project addresses the General Plan and the Character Area Plan guidelines .

As a long-time resident of Southern Scottsdale, 54 years, having served on the Neighborhood Enhancement Commission and housing board, I was more than stunned. More like angry and angrier with the way the work of volunteers is treated.

When 400 or so longtime residents and businesses came together over a two-year span, volunteering to help create policies to address redevelopment and economic revitalization within and around mature neighborhoods … and the volunteers on boards and commissions, as well as the City Council itself, do not know the document exists, let alone how to use it — the problems are compounded.

We have 7 Character Area Plans in Scottsdale that have been adopted:

Cactus Corridor – 1992

Shea Area – 1993

Desert Foothills – 1999

Dynamite Foothills – 2000

Greater Airpark – 2010

Southern Scottsdale – 2010

Old Town – 2018

There should be 24 total. There are many questions surrounding this whole planning process and residents need to ask questions. The Infill Ordinance was created in 2010 to address the BlueSky development at Camelback and Scottsdale Roads, it was updated to further address the changes that gave us the Old Town Character Area Plan in 2018.

Nothing in the works for the other character areas.

Editor’s note: Ms. Cantor is a resident of Scottsdale and longtime community advocate