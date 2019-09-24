Cantor: Why I am voting yes on questions 1, 2 and 3

This bond election is important to me. It emphasizes the “needs” of Scottsdale and our citizens.

Nancy Cantor

It also casts a light on how disconnected some members of leadership have become to the everyday lives of residents.

And yet, I do support all three questions on the bond ballot.

This is not the first time some parts of question 3 covering public safety have come before the voters. It really needs to pass this time.

Public safety is one of four elements required by law, in order for a city to become incorporated. As Scottsdale residents continue to claim “world class” status the need for comprehensive public safety is more complex.

A bar district, Old Town and Old Town residential development, downtown and downtown residential, the art galleries and gallery residential, Southern Scottsdale economic revitalization projects and creation of copious multi-family developments, Scottsdale Quarter, and infill development projects (residential and commercial) from Chaparral Road to Carefree — all bring the need for varied approaches to public safety.

Breaking it down a bit more officers need more training/retraining, updated equipment and facilities that accommodates thorough community policing.

Question 3 needs our yes vote.

Infrastructure. That is question 2. If the problems with the bridges that required shutting them down over the last two years because they were unsafe for traffic doesn’t say something about maintenance and replacement due to use, remember the Civic Center Parking Garage and the need to close it for necessary structural repairs.

Everything ages, and costs for maintenance and repair increase. The jobs need to be done before unspeakable disasters happen.

Finally, question 1. We have a growing population. Our kids need places to play. Think about that. Places to play and just be kids.

By like token our growing population of folks over the age of 65 need places and services where critical eyes do not cause discomfort. Places where they can just be themselves.

And all those things require planning and forethought.

These three bond questions provide for all of the above.

I know. I hear you. You may not trust the city government who will be spending those bond funds. But you can trust the citizen volunteers who serve on the Bond Committee to oversee that the funds are spent appropriately.

Yes, we are “caught between a rock and a hard place.”

Trust. If we don’t trust those elected then “We, the People,” have to be more attentive to everything that the “electeds” do, how boards and commissions function, and whether all residents are being fairly served no matter what part of Scottsdale they call home.

Stifling this bond package is not the answer.

I will vote “yes” on all three questions.

Editor’s Note: Nancy Cantor is a neighborhood and education advocate. She also serves as interim chairperson of the Community Council of Scottsdale.