Cieniawaski: ‘Yes’ November override vote supports Scottsdale Schools, community

As a career educator, I fully understand the importance of our district public schools. The impact they have one our community is endless.

The intent of these institutions is to provide a diverse education for all students. It is on these school grounds that the students gain a varied perspective of the world, are provided unique and challenging learning opportunities creating paths towards personal success, career interests, vocations, and a place to learn to respect diversity. It is through these foundations that families are given the opportunity to become a part of the school community, building a stronger foundation of care and concern for others within the neighborhoods of our city.

Julie Cieniawski

A mere year ago our school staff, students, and community members took the importance of our schools to the streets. Unifying a public interest in better care for our public schools and those who are served daily by dedicated school employees.

We will continue to place the interests of our students and our school communities as a top priority in our state until we create a new, viable, sustainable, and equitable funding source for our public schools. Our Red for Ed initiatives and goals still hold true. We have made very subtle progress as a state and will continue to promote these necessary interests until our students are placed first on the state funding priority list.

We need to surpass the decades-old funding levels and step up to the current needs of our state schools. We can and must do better, now.

Until our elected state representatives choose to replicate our interests for fully funded schools and create a more just system of financing our schools, we will continue to have; a sorely underfunded and inequitable system of financing, for-profit public charter schools, expect parent organizations to raise funds for school necessities, and will continue to see legislative actions that promote a privatized education system with greed driving that school bus. — Julie Cieniawski, former Scottsdale Education Association president

I do not believe we should monetize education on the backs of our children, their families, our school staff, or our communities. Locally, we have the opportunity to create our own safety net and protect our schools from the intentional undermining of our public system and ensure the students and families of Scottsdale continue to receive top-notch educational opportunities as wonderfully diverse as our students and families within our city .

This upcoming election you will be asked to continue to support our district public schools by voting, “yes” on the continuation of the funding override. I believe in the beauty of our public schools as the great equalizer in our society.

I believe all students and families have the right to great and diverse learning experiences in our neighborhood schools. I believe our Scottsdale Unified Schools should be fully supported by all citizens, our city leaders, business owners, and civic organizations. Great district public schools lead to great communities. Join me and vote “yes” on the upcoming SUSD override.

Editor’s note: Ms. Cieniawski is the previous president of the Scottsdale Education Association