Close: giving thanks for a successful Scottsdale Home Tour

With Thanksgiving just behind us, I thought there was no better time to thank all the people who made the 2017 Scottsdale Home Tour so successful.
The slogan of this year’s 3rd annual home tour was “Better Than Ever,” and by the feedback I’m getting from all the people who participated, I believe we lived up to everyone’s expectations.
We had almost 500 people attend and I want to thank all of them for their courtesy and how they respected the properties on the tour.
One of our goals this year was to offer an even more diverse selection of southern Scottsdale homes. There were no two alike. There were two totally different Haver homes, two very unique homes in the Sherwood Heights/Fairway Park area and two distinctive homes in the Laguna San Juan neighborhood.
And, for the first time, we had a home in the charming Peaceful Valley neighborhood.
I would also like to say thanks to all of our sponsors for providing the resources to help make the home tour such a top-notch affair. We had more sponsors than ever before — which I believe confirms that businesses are recognizing Scottsdale Home Tours as one of our city’s yearly traditions.
Most of all, I want to thank the homeowners who shared their homes with hundreds of people. Without the goodwill of our homeowners, there would not have been a home tour, let alone a tour that was so fantastic. So, “thank you” homeowners for your patience during all the planning and your generous hospitality. You were great!
And, last but not least, I want to offer a special thanks to Scottsdale Fire Fighters Charities. Our home tour team appreciated being able to work with you to make your “12 Months of Caring” food drive program part of this year’s event.
When we staged the first Scottsdale Home Tour in 2015, we created it as a way to make more people aware of all the good things that were happening in southern Scottsdale — and there are still great things happening here.
Now, three years later, I believe one of those great things is the annual Scottsdale Home Tour.
Editor’s note: Ms. Close is a southern Scottsdale resident and public relations professional.