Close: Scottsdale Schools November override key to beloved ‘neighborhood experience’

Our family lives in south Scottsdale close to Coronado High School. My neighbors and I look forward to this time of year when we hear the band practice in the morning. The excitement of the crowd that we hear during Friday night football games is almost palpable.

That energy flows through our neighborhoods and provides residents with a strong sense of community.

I imagine neighbors of other schools throughout Scottsdale would say something similar about how our quality SUSD schools enhance their neighborhoods.

I have the pleasure of producing the annual Scottsdale Home Tour. While the event only takes place once a year in November, during the remainder of the year I’m networking with homeowners in south Scottsdale neighborhoods of all types. I get to know families. I hear their stories, and why they have chosen to live in this area. Many of the people I meet say they like living in south Scottsdale because of the “neighborhood experience.”

The young families tell me they move here not only because of that feeling of “neighborhood,” but because they want to make sure their children can attend SUSD schools. It’s no surprise since SUSD is one of the highest rated school districts in the state.

A recent study found that the 85257 ZIP code is the home of the fastest appreciating home values in Arizona. Other studies show that quality schools are one of the primary things that contribute to increasing property values. That’s one reason why it’s so critical to do everything we can to continue maintaining the quality of our schools. — Dana Close, Scottsdale resident

SUSD is asking voters to renew a budget override this fall. It will be an all-mail ballot election in which voters will begin receiving their ballots in little more than a month .

Of course voting “Yes” will help increase our property values without raising the property tax rate. But it does a lot more — including making sure our teachers are paid a competitive wage that helps attract and keep the most highly qualified educators to teach and mentor our kids.

Scottsdale voters have a history of supporting SUSD. I hope that commitment will continue by renewing the SUSD Budget Override this fall.