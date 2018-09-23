Cook: Scottsdale was and continues to be a wonderful city to call ‘home’

On the “Perception of Equality” article about the Scottsdale for All Campaign: I commend the City Council for not passing the LGBTQ ordinance.

My question is why do we even need a Human Relations Commission, as Scottsdale is a very much a civil society?

Why pass an anti-discrimination law here? Aren’t we all part of the U.S. rule of law? Aren’t we protected with equality under the law? If someone gets assaulted doesn’t matter color, religion, sexuality, aren’t they protected with victims’ rights, isn’t the criminal abuser a criminal? Don’t we already have anti-discrimination laws and protected classes in fair housing, lending, and in places of businesses and government?

I would like to know how the people that contributed to your article have been discriminated against in Scottsdale. Did they have to go to the back of the bus? Are they not able to go to any restaurant of choice or book a hotel room or rent or buy a residence based on their credit and ability to afford it, just like every resident in Scottsdale?

Maybe people need to stop dividing themselves into groups, tribes and defining themselves and the “other.” As for the contributors of this article I have more questions.

• Mr. Van Parys says he is pansexual and disappointed at a lack of non-discrimination rules. Yet you have the opportunity to go to college and you’re going to college, you live in Scottsdale, you’re free to choose where to eat, what to wear, who to associate with.

You are trying to start your life you say, you are young. You have the opportunity to become wealthy, so Why the animosity against the wealthier people in your neighborhood? Why are you dividing yourself and other people? No one is different than you, they went to college, made a choice how to work and what to work in, invested their capital to build businesses, and hopefully by the time you’re 55 you can be well to do also.

People self-organize; you cannot try to mandate all-inclusiveness in any neighborhood.

Look around the country (and world), there are wealthier and poorer neighborhoods, predominantly white, black, Hispanic, and Muslim enclaves, as well as China towns, other ethnic groupings and LGBTQ enclaves. The City Council is a representation of the people in the area, if it’s wealthier they’re wealthier, if it’s middle-class they’re middle-class. It is in no way unfair.

• Miss Mustafa, please believe that anyone in America, even though starting with a lower baseline as you say, has the opportunity to improve their skills, their education, and their focus to become more. Read the biographies of many well-known successes in the past and today, many came from very poor or lower middle-class homes, and of all races and genders. This is America and the opportunity is here.

•Dr. Rhoden. You live in Scottsdale, and you feel comfortable here, you go to the same restaurants and places of entertainment, you are educated as the rest of us, I can only think that why you may feel different is because of the divisive identity politics that has pervaded our culture over the recent years.

Your son is as safe as any other resident in Scottsdale.

While discrimination has been in the hearts of men, on “all sides,” most people are fair as we live in a country allowing for freedom of beliefs and free speech. Violence, destruction of property or any other crime against another is a crime. But mostly we live in a civil society with a rule of law and opportunity based on hard work and ambition no matter what group you identify with.

To truly have Inclusiveness, we need to stop dividing ourselves, and know that our laws are already inclusive, protecting the right of the individual, not the group, not one group against the other. Taking away the rights of one group to give rights to another group is not inclusive that’s divisive.

Scottsdale is a wonderful city, it just happens to be a wealthier enclave. Let us all just start seeing each person as an individual, good, bad, kind, honest, so we can work together for a better world for all of us.

Ms. Cook is a resident of Scottsdale