Crawford: In response to Mr. Bloch

For over 40 years, I’ve had the privilege of owning and operating my own businesses — including the past 20 years in downtown Scottsdale. Running a successful business, Basic Training MedX, with my wife Debbie and being a part of the Scottsdale community for more than 20 years has been a dream come true for us.

When I’m not in training sessions with clients, one of my favorite things to do is scour local and national media to find interesting news on Scottsdale. Reports about businesses relocating to our city, articles on our world-class events, restaurants and shops in our community, and features on what Scottsdale students are achieving both in and out of the classroom, make me proud to call Scottsdale home.

Recently, I have read the word “Scottsdale” next to the words “Top” and “Best” a countless number of times. WalletHub, SmartAsset and others have ranked Scottsdale as:

• One of the healthiest cities in America.

• The best place in the United States to get a summer job.

• The second-best place in the U.S. for Class of 2018 graduates to find a job.

• A Top 10 city where women are most successful.

We don’t achieve these great rankings without great leadership.

When voters elected Jim Lane Mayor of Scottsdale in November 2008, our city was in dire straits. Businesses were fleeing Scottsdale and empty storefronts pervaded our picturesque landscape. We were quickly losing our status as “the West’s Most Western Town” and instead becoming “the West’s Most Western Ghost Town.”

Mayor Lane has worked with Scottsdale business leaders and elected officials to lead a renaissance, making our city a thriving place to live, work and raise a family. Scottsdale voters recognized and rewarded his devotion with three consecutive terms — most recently in 2016 with 64 percent of the vote.

In our city’s history, only one other person has accomplished this feat: the legendary Herb Drinkwater, who astutely guided Scottsdale from 1980 to 1996.

I’m proud to call Mayor Lane a friend and I am honored to have his support for Scottsdale City Council. Mayor Lane’s commitment to Scottsdale is unparalleled, and due to his leadership, we are making significant progress and seeing real results. We will not always agree on everything, but we will have an open and honest dialogue on the issues impacting our city.

As your councilman, I will continue to build on our city’s success to keep Scottsdale headed in the right direction — such as keeping crime and taxes low and maintaining a high quality of life and vibrant economy.

As a business owner and community leader, I have a proven track record of bringing people together to solve problems and protect Scottsdale’s unique brand and quality of life. I have successfully advocated for residents, neighborhoods and businesses on critical issues impacting our city, and will continue to be a powerful voice for Scottsdale residents.

Unfortunately, naysayers like Mr. Bloch are quick to pass judgment on Mayor Lane’s dedication to our city and my commitment to Scottsdale.

With my combined experience in business and community service, as well as my law enforcement training, I am uniquely qualified to serve Scottsdale.

I care deeply about Scottsdale and our future, and I want to continue being an active force making a positive difference.

I encourage voters to learn more about my background and priorities for Scottsdale at http://crawfordforscottsdale.com

Editor’s note: Mr. Crawford is a candidate for Scottsdale City Council in November 2018

Editor's Note: Mr. Crawford is a local business owner and resident of Scottsdale