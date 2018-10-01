Crawford: Scottsdale political signs demonstrate democracy, free speech in action

It’s campaign season. The landscape is dotted with expressions of democracy. Signs exclaim that the process of a free election is under way are visible across our community. This is freedom of speech, which shall not be infringed.

Each sign is a symbol in itself of hope, freedom, promise, choice and contest. A sign draws attention, interest and participation to the election process under way. Some are troubled by this outrage of exclamation. Some would condemn these outbursts of free speech as an unsightly intrusion.

I would feel threatened if the signs were not there.

I point out the places in the world where campaign signs are not allowed and the process that they represent is forbidden. We have young people in faraway lands spilling blood, so the inhabitants of those lands can participate in the electoral process, the basis of democracy and freedom.

Let us here at home not take this freedom for granted.

Let us not take one single step in the direction that casts a shadow on freedom of expression or disdain the reminders that there is an election in progress and that need to vote. Let’s not take the bait of a clever political stunt, shaming candidates for getting their name before the public.

So, during this election, sign a petition, engage a candidate. Participate. Put up a sign. Why? Because we can.

Editor’s note: Mr. Crawford is a Scottsdale resident and candidate in the 2018 Scottsdale City Council election

