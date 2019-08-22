D’Elia: Support the public education of our Scottsdale children

“A society grows great when old men plant trees whose

shade they know they shall never sit in,” a Greek proverb.

My name is Filomena D’Elia and my family and I have lived in Scottsdale since 1978.

As a grandmother and great-grandmother, I am in favor of the M&O override for Scottsdale Unified School District. Like many teachers in Arizona, my husband and I are on a fixed income, but truly believe we should support our schools.

My five children attended schools in SUSD and they all received a wonderful education when underfunding was not a problem.

Several of my grandchildren attend SUSD schools and in the near future, my two great-grandchildren will attend SUSD schools.

I see no problem in equipping our teachers and schools with the funds they need to teach the children just as well as my own adult children were taught and my grandchildren are being taught. I have friends who are/were teachers and was shocked that they had to pay for some supplies out of their personal budgets. — Filomena D’Elia, Scottsdale grandma

The override will generate crucial funding for the educational needs, not increase our property taxes and will increase property values, which has the added benefit of increasing estates to be passed on to our children .

Accordingly, a “yes” vote is the only way to vote. As residents of Scottsdale, I feel it is our duty to help in the education of every generation.

Editor’s note: Ms. D’Elia is a resident of Scottsdale