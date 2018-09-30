Derouin: I am in opposition to Scottsdale Proposition 420

I oppose Proposition 420 on Scottsdale’s November ballot because it is badly written and a lousy approach to managing the McDowell Sonoran Preserve.
My wife and I live on the Preserve and we can’t exit our development without driving by a trailhead. We voted for both the 1995 and 2004 sales taxes that will, eventually, raise more than one billion dollars to buy what amounts to one-quarter of the land area of Scottsdale.
However, I oppose Prop. 420, and urge voters to do likewise, for the following reasons:
- The McDowell Sonoran Preserve Ordinance (MSPO) applicable to the Preserve allows uses that are consistent with passive recreational activities. While allowing for “educational opportunities,” commercial facilities are prohibited. A Disneyland is not allowed. That’s fear mongering.
- The Petition for Prop. 420 states that the city attorney has “determined” that the city “can build whatever it wants in the Preserve without a public vote.” This is ridiculous. A city attorney doesn’t “determine” anything; an ordinance determines what can and can’t be done and the MSPO is clear that only passive recreational and educational uses are allowed.
- The petition also states that the “City is proposing to build a “museum/event center” in the Preserve. The “City” is not proposing anything. A proposal, which has been under development for 20 years by a civic group, may or may not be considered by the council. And, unless the proposal meets the MSPO, it can’t be approved.
- Prop. 420 prevents constructing even a rustic outhouse without a public vote — that’s how extreme and badly written Prop. 420 is. This is ridiculous.
- Prop. 420 also turns management of the $1 billion Preserve over to an appointed body. If you don’t trust elected government, how about giving an appointed body control over a billion dollar asset?
In summary, the MSPO clearly states that only “passive” recreational activities” and educational uses are appropriate; commercial uses are prohibited. No further prohibition is needed — certainly not a prohibition on outhouses in the Preserve and, in addition, turning the Preserve over to an appointed body. Vote “no” and start over.
Editor’s note: Mr. Derouin is an attorney who, with his family, has lived in Scottdale since 1985.