Derouin: Scottsdale Museum Square is wise use of abandoned land

I’m excited about the proposed Museum Square project in Old Town Scottsdale because of what it offers to the city, because of its unique public-private aspects and because of the positive energy that members of City Council and the public have brought to the review process.

Jim Derouin

I am excited because Museum Square offers a great opportunity to transform an abandoned city-owned parcel of land at Marshall Way and Second Street — the Loloma Transit Center — into an attractive mixed-use redevelopment that includes a large new community square built specifically for public events, a high-end hotel, luxury condominiums and, critically, adequate parking.

It is a sign of a successful community to see mature and forgotten areas of the city transformed and re-energized. I say all this as a person who has lived in Scottsdale since 1985 and who does not now, nor ever has, represented a developer .

The proposed Museum Square would be located in the heart of the Scottsdale Art District between the Museum of the West, Stagebrush Theater and Scottsdale Artist’s School. It would help anchor Main Street, Old Town’s art district; it would provide new customers for art galleries and other downtown businesses ; and it would be a revenue generator.

In the 1960s, Maricopa County wanted to transform the Indian Bend Wash into a cement flood control channel like we see in Los Angeles. The city, with a lot of public input and participation, developed the wash as scenic open space with parks and lakes, as well as golfing, hiking and biking opportunities. — Jim Derouin, Scottsdale resident

The land surrounding the Arizona Canal along the Scottsdale Waterfront has been transformed into some of the most scenic and active portions of downtown. Not long ago, it was unsightly and unkempt land; now it has been transformed into one of the city’s most desirable places to live and work.

SkySong is another redevelopment success. We shopped frequently at the Los Arcos Mall historically located there, but life moved on, it declined and was succeeded by a vibrant high-tech replacement.

Museum Square fits into this category of farsighted revitalization.

Today, the site is mostly abandoned asphalt. The sale of the land would net Scottsdale about $25 million plus millions more in new property, construction, and sales tax revenues which can be used for additional parking and other purposes. Clearly, the project will require city leadership and lots of outreach and public input. All good ideas can be improved upon and, to that point, seeking out and listening to input from nearby merchants and residents will only make the project better.

The city has a history of successful, smart, environmentally sound redevelopment; Museum Square, is, I believe, the next great opportunity .