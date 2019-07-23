Ecton: A ‘yes’ vote is akin to making an investment in Scottsdale quality of life

As a former Scottsdale city councilman, I know the difficult challenges of keeping up with all the city’s needs .

Money doesn’t grow on trees, so sometimes the city has to reach outside conventional revenue sources, such as the general fund, to address our biggest (and most costly) infrastructure-related issues.

Wayne Ecton

I have supported Scottsdale bond issues over the past 23 years while my wife and I have lived in the north, middle and downtown areas of the city.

I have always advocated that funds for the sustainability of capital projects, streets and parks should be made available for the entire city, not just pet projects for certain areas of the city.

In addition, police and fire protection and many other services we count on are critical and need to be maintained and improved throughout the city.

The current bond proposal was approved unanimously by the City Council. Councilmembers carefully analyzed our city’s needs and prioritized them. They also conducted in-depth discussions with citizens about the proposed bond package. Those conversations included business owners, homeowners, renters, corporate executives and other residents from all walks of life. — Wayne Ecton, former Scottsdale city councilman

Managing Scottsdale services and assets is not easy in today’s environment. Increases in the population and the number of visitors plus changes in technology, and environmental impacts such as floods and fires create a continuing need to provide the funds to preserve Scottsdale’s special brand .

The three bond questions on the ballot work together: Parks, Recreation and Senior Services; Community Spaces and Infrastructure; and Public Safety and Technology.

I urge you to join me in voting to approve all three questions to invest in the city’s future and our quality of life.