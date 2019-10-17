Ecton: Grandparents’ support for the school override

My children have grown, but I’m still voting yes on the SUSD budget override.

Wayne Ecton

Long ago my son and daughter set out on their own. Both of them have become very successful in their respective careers. I do, however, have grandchildren, so I know today’s importance of quality schools and a good education.

Just because some people may not have children of school age, does not mean that renewing the SUSD budget override won’t positively impact them.

Many studies show that quality schools increase property values.

Scottsdale is not an exception to those survey findings. Local Realtors know that quality schools in combination with rising property values also enhance neighborhoods.

Our friends at HonorHealth, the city’s largest employer and a supporter of renewing the budget override, recently reminded us that “The children in our schools today are our future doctors, nurses and community leaders.”

We should not take the quality of our schools for granted. Too much is at stake to do otherwise. Renewing the budget override will provide about $19 million a year to help SUSD maintain and operate schools — and it won’t increase our property tax rate.

In addition, all override funds will remain in our school district.

Many voters, like my wife and I, have grandchildren. Students are the ones who will benefit from continuing the budget override because it will help keep full-day kindergarten, maintain current class sizes and retain music, arts, world languages and athletic programs.

It will also allow SUSD to continue emphasizing technology, both as a teaching tool and as a critical part of the schools curriculum.

The Ecton family will be voting ues to approve the renewal of the SUSD budget override. We hope our friends and neighbors with grandchildren do the same.

Editor’s Note: Wayne Ecton is a former member of the Scottsdale City Council.