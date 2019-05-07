Eskildson: Americans are creating the world’s largest, worst WMD

Sitting outside a local McDonald’s recently on a comfortable 78-degree day, I noticed a man sitting in his large pickup eating, with the windows rolled up and engine running.



Loyd Eskildson

After about 10 minutes he got out, threw his trash away, returned and started using his smart-phone, engine still running.



After about five more minutes of this, I went over and politely pointed out that this wasn’t good for the environment. His response: “I’ll need to think about that.”



Obviously he didn’t care. I tried again, pointing out his behavior harmed everyone alive now and in the future. Again, “I’ll have to think about that.”



Americans have spent trillions, lost thousands of our military and civilian lives, suffered the world’s worst terrorists attack ever (9/11), contributed to the loss of hundreds of thousands of other lives in the Middle East, and now spend hundreds of billions/year for Homeland Security to preserve access to cheap Middle East oil. (That continues — even after we’ve become the world’s largest energy exporter!)



We also subsidize energy production with large tax breaks costing hundreds of billions more.



All so some can afford to sit for an extended period of time in a fast-food parking lot, windows rolled up? And millions of others can drive 18 mpg large SUVs, pickups and jeeps, and others drive 400+ h.p. cars capable of 150 MPH speeds?



Where is the morality in doing/allowing that, at the cost of increasingly savage/destructive storms, rising sea levels, unbearable heat waves, floods, famines, rampant diseases?



How can anyone support and participate in such heinous behavior even while regularly attending church, synagogue or mosque, voting for school bonds, etc. After all, “We’re a shining light for the world!”



Our forefathers did provide a shining light for the world. Not us. We’ve become a nation of profligate energy-users cum mass-murderers.

Heedlessly creating the world’s largest weapon of mass distruction. From carbon-dioxide.



This WMD, however, is different. It will affect everyone, everywhere — all at once, with increasing intensity for hundreds of years. And they’re only just now beginning.



Your epitaph?:



Here Lies John Doe – Cared Only About Himself

Helped Kill All His Great-Grandchildren

And Everyone Else



Editor’s Note: Loyd Eskildson is a member of the Scottsdale Unified School District community and a Paradise Valley resident.