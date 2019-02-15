Gladstone: Archaic regulations allow bypass of MLB pension for Scottsdale widow

Scottsdale’s Patty Hilton, whose late husband, Dave, played with the San Diego Padres over parts of four seasons, from 1972-75, and who was also the first base coach for the Milwaukee Brewers during the 1987 and 1988 seasons, is not receiving any pension from Major League Baseball for the time Dave spent in the game.

Both as a coach and as a player.

Hilton wasn’t receiving a pension for his work as an MLB coach because of the archaic rules the Major League Baseball Players Association — the union representing current baseball players — agreed to. At the time Hilton coached, only four baseball coaches on an MLB team were permitted to accrue service credit for their on-field jobs.

Nowadays, teams employ as many as 12 coaches, including those who do nothing but prepare videotapes of player hitting sessions. These coaches receive pension credit. But two decades ago, the league and the union had a “wink wink” understanding that was not codified in writing, namely, that only four coaches would accrue serviceable pension credit.

Regrettably, Hilton was not one of the four selected to receive the credit.

Hilton was also one of the retired players who didn’t receive an MLB pension. Some 640 retirees do not receive MLB pensions because of a change in the vesting requirements that occurred over the 1980 Memorial Day Weekend.

The players’ union was offered the opportunity to give its members the following sweetheart deal: one game day of service credit to buy into the league’s umbrella health insurance plan, and 43 game days of service for a pension, which is currently worth as much as $220,000 a year.

The problem for men like Hilton, who played prior to 1980, was that the union didn’t insist on retroactive coverage. So in April 2011, the league and union tried to partially remedy the problem by giving men like Hilton $625 for each quarter of 43 game days of service they accrued, up to 16 quarters. The payment, which is not a real pension, cannot be passed on to a widow, loved one, family member or other designated beneficiary.

When the man passes, the payment passes with him.

Imagine you were called up on Aug. 15 of last year by the Diamondbacks and stayed on the team’s roster till Oct. 1. You never played a game, never pinch ran, never pinch hit, never was used as a defensive replacement. All you did was sit on the bench.

For your 43 game days of service, because you played after 1980, you know what you’re guaranteed when you turn 62-years-old? A pension of $3,589. And that pension gets passed on to your loved ones when you die. But Dave Hilton’s non-qualified monies didn’t get passed on to Patty when he died on Sept. 17, 2017, in spite of the fact he was on an active roster much longer than you were.

“MLBPA is a soul crushing organization,” Patty Hilton said shortly after her husband passed away.

A highly respected baseball coach after he hung up his spikes, Dave Hilton founded the Arizona School of Baseball in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Besides being the first base coach for the Brewers, from 1984-2004, Hilton managed, coached, and worked as a roving hitting and infield instructor for the Atlanta Braves, San Francisco Giants, Philadelphia Phillies, and Oakland Athletics organizations.

Many sports journalists know about this situation, but are so petrified of losing their access to the players and teams they are assigned to cover that they’ve lost sight of what the mission of journalism is about — to report the news fully, accurately and fairly. In fact, one national columnist advised me in writing that, while he knew of this travesty, he wasn’t going to write about it because he didn’t think his commentary would lead to any meaningful change.

In my opinion, he took the easy way out. By not taking the league and union to task, or at the very least reporting about this injustice, members of the Fourth Estate like him are doing a profound disservice to their profession.

Editor’s Note: Douglas J. Gladstone is the author of two books, including “A Bitter Cup of Coffee; How MLB and the Players’ Association Threw 874 Retirees a Curve.”