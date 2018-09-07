Gosnell: DMB project is next step in Kierland development narrative

With its mixed-use development projects, innovative architecture and walkability, Kierland has become one of the most vibrant and iconic urban cores in the Phoenix metropolitan area.

Residents are able to tap into a work, live and play lifestyle envied by other communities while city planners try to emulate its success throughout the country. Often understated in Kierland’s success is that it did not happen by accident but instead an adherence to a vision of a community that will perpetually evolve.

In the early 1990s, the Kierland master plan was unanimously approved, making it the largest rezoning case in Phoenix history at that time. Shortly after approval, Woodbine Development Corp. developed Kierland Commons and The Westin Kierland Resort & Spa along with the infrastructure required to develop the entire Kierland master-planned community.

As we watched this process take shape, Woodbine began to understand the vast potential that was being unlocked. The inherent beauty of the Kierland vision is that it will always be evolving, improving, and redeveloping to welcome high-quality, mixed-use projects that complement the Kierland experience.

I worked with Woodbine, the master developer of Kierland, for 17 years and became president of Woodbine Southwest Corp. in 2004. Beyond Woodbine projects, I’ve collaborated with other developers within Kierland to facilitate land entitlements resulting in the regional destination community Kierland has become.

In the spirit of growing communities built for residents and business alike, I am supportive of an impressive project by DMB Associates and Circle Road Partners. The redevelopment of La Maison, which is moving through the rezoning process, will include luxury condos and a boutique hotel sitting atop 25,000 square feet of retail.

This project will further complement the adjacent development and provide high-end lodging and housing for those that recognize the merits of living in a true master-planned community. The success of Kierland is the shining example that we should be encouraging high-quality development and redevelopment.

The level of interest from residential developers proves that Kierland will continue to thrive with more high-end residential projects. As I understand it, there is a substantial waiting interest list on the surrounding residential development. DMB and Circle Road’s proposal will help meet that demand.

The expansion of the Kierland community, will allow more residents to achieve the work, live, and play lifestyles they are seeking. Kierland residents feel a sense of connection to the community, businesses enjoy the fast-paced urban environment and builders all want to be a part of the growing legacy that is Kierland.

There is plenty of success and opportunity for everyone which remains the driving force behind the progressive vision of Kierland. If the Kierland Master Association keeps the unparalleled development standards and quality of living high, Kierland will always remain a special place.

DMB, one of the Valley’s premier luxury developers, and Circle Road Partners, a Kierland property owner before Kierland Commons even developed, should be welcome partners to the community’s evolution.

Editor’s note: Ms. Gosnell is president of Woodbine Southwest, Inc.