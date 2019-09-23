Graham: Read the fine print, vote for questions 1, 2 and 3

As a CPA, I read the fine print. And I have read the fine print and reviewed the details when it comes to questions 1, 2 and 3 on the Nov. 5 ballot.

Barry Graham

The $319 million, 58-project bond package gives Scottsdale voters the opportunity to invest in infrastructure repairs and community assets that will enhance recreation, tourism, and economic development.

This infusion will make your quality of life in Scottsdale even better.

Voters can also approve critical enhancements to public safety. The Scottsdale Fire Fighters Association and Police Officers of Scottsdale Association both endorse all three questions.

Now is the best time to make this happen.

Scottsdale has a strong credit rating and with the pay-down of previous bonds, secondary property taxes, which fund the bonds, are expected to go down even if all three questions are approved, according to the city treasurer’s office.

Obligations from the $358 million in bonds approved by Scottsdale voters in 2000 are ending.

The new proposed $319 million program put on the Nov. 5 ballot by a unanimous Scottsdale City Council is far less than the $450 million that city officials said would be the amount that Scottsdale taxpayers would see a slight increase to their secondary property taxes. Secondary property taxes are also a small part of overall property taxes.

It is prudent and fiscally wise for a community to make consistent and measured capital improvements. As infrastructure wears-down over time it is cheaper to continually bring in new investments.

This approach is preferable and far less expensive for taxpayers than paying for costlier emergency repairs.

The city experienced this first-hand with the emergency shutdown of Civic Center Plaza and Drinkwater Boulevard, as well as the 68th Street bridge. We don’t need more images of crumbling infrastructure.

Many of the 58 projects in the three questions include critical investments in police and fire stations, senior centers, and parks and youth sports facilities that won’t happen without voter approval by Nov. 5.

Investing in Scottsdale’s infrastructure is an investment in your quality of life. Please join me in voting yes on questions 1, 2 and 3.

Editor’s Note: Barry Graham is a Scottsdale resident and serves on the Steering Committee of For The Best Scottsdale: Vote Yes on Questions 1, 2 and 3.