Greco: the hypocrisy of America continues to overwhelm

I am tired of the critical drum role that would send Donald Trump to the gallows. Yes, Trump is deeply flawed in so many ways that even the mainstream media has difficulty keeping up.

But Obama also had deep failings, as do we all. Human nature encompasses high-highs and low-lows.

Caesar was not Rome, and Trump is not America. We all share a collective responsibility for what we do and say, as well as for what we do not do and say. Donald Trump has not single-handedly turned America upside down, as some would have us believe.

Americans as well as history have rejected the “Good German” defense in WWII: “the I didn’t know” plea falls on deaf ears after monumental periods of disorder and disaster. Neither are the cries of “Fake News” a valid defense.

Whether you are for Trump, or against him, understand that he is no more the devil incarnate than Obama was a saint. And also understand, that we all have a collective responsibility to America, whether we want to or not. We used to call that “citizenship.”

