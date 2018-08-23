Greenburg: I can confirm Mr. Mark Greenburg is both my father and the author of the parody website

Thank you for your article titled “Perleberg: we need tools not swords to best serve our district” published in the Scottsdale Independent on Aug. 22. I have reviewed your findings and I am able to confirm that Mr. Mark Greenburg is both my father and the author of the parody website having a universal record locator (“URL”) of www.PerlebergforSUSD.com.

I can also confirm for the record that I played no role in purchasing this website, writing any of the articles published on it, or having any participation whatsoever in the running or operating of this website or any affiliated websites or social media you have cited. In fact, I can only recall reading two articles sent to me by Ms. Susan Hughes which I found to be long-winded and exhausting, if I am not mistaken.

But, let me be very clear: I fully support the purpose of this website and I am appalled that you would pursue litigation of any kind against constitutionally protected speech as an elected official.

More importantly, however, your research and legal skills in “unmasking” the author demonstrate your own incompetency serving within Scottsdale Unified School District’s Governing Board and illustrates the fact that you are only concerned for your own well-being — a truly admirable trait in an elected official.

•Where was this research when you hired Dr. Angela Denise Birdwell as superintendent in 2016?

Where was this research when you hired Dr. Amy Fuller, or Mr. Brian Robichaux, or Mr. Louis Hartwell, or Ms. Laura Smith, or Dr. Wong, or any one for that matter over the past two years?

Where was this research when you dismissed months – if not years – of allegations of corruptions and wrongdoing by District administrators, claiming “fake news”?

Where was this gumption to sue when you voted to settle with Dr. Birdwell and Mr. Hartwell for $180,000 in taxpayers’ money, despite knowing that Dr. Birdwell was accepting payments from District vendors (an actual crime, unlike free speech)?

And yet, you are willing to maintain a defense against a family who came to the Board begging for help because they believed their child — a non-verbal autistic student in one of SUSD’s special education programs — was being abused and mistreated and whose progress has reverted, potentially permanently, due to this abuse and mistreatment under your watch.

And yet, you were only too happy to allow the District to threaten Mr. Loyd Eskildson, Ms. Susan Hughes, and, although it never materialized due to the investigation, me with civil litigation for our work in exposing the potential — and now largely proven — corruption by officials you hired.

You see, Madame President, you only care when an issue concerns you personally. If it is not your children, not your friends, not your money, you could not care less. But, when all of a sudden you are the one being “humbled,” to quote your colleague, then you are apparently able to protect yourself — just not the District.

Even now you cannot prevent yourself from lying to the public, as I am sure you have been advised by counsel that your lawsuit was frivolous, and I am also sure you must have realized that fact after one of the nation’s top constitutional lawyers said as much in the Arizona Republic.

Madame President, I have nothing to be ashamed or embarrassed of due to the actions of my father in this regard.

Unlike you, he has not harmed any children.

Unlike you, he has not harmed any taxpayers.

Unlike you, he has not led our District to the brink of insolvency.

Unlike you, he did not sit idly by while our District continued to lose students.

Unlike you, he did not squander our hard-earned bond and override money.

Unlike you, he did not hire an unlicensed architect and convicted felon to destroy cherished and historic school buildings.

Unlike you, he did not bring a swathe of corruption and malfeasance to our District.

Unlike you, he did not fail to do a simple Google check on the superintendent, COO, and CFO you hired.

Unlike you, he did not fail his state constitutional duties to govern the conduct of and supervise our District.

Unlike you, he did not randomly fire every teacher at Coronado (some of whom were my own teachers at Arcadia) for what amounted to a completely needless, ineffective, poorly devised “improvement plan.”

Unlike you, he did nothing wrong.

His only “crime” in your eyes is that he exercised his constitutional, God-given rights drafted by patriots and ratified by states that believed our elected officials could bring positive changes to the people they served.

I am running for the Governing Board because I know I can fill that role and I know I can turn things around for the better. I might not have kids in the District, yet. But I was a kid in the District and I had amazing teachers — Mrs. Patterson, Mr. Peterson, Mrs. Assali, Mr. Bodznick, Coach Rudolf, Mr. Lobdell, Mr. Cox, Mr. Agamba, Frau Walther, Mr. Fairchild, Mrs. Thomas, Mr. Geislinger, Mrs. O’Boyle, and Dr. Holland, just to name a few — amazing administrators and counselors (Dr. Woolsey and Mr. McGloin), and amazing friends who I care very much about.

Unlike you, I am not running to hold a gavel. I am running because I care about others’ well-being and general welfare, knowing full well that public education is perhaps the only institution which can offer hope of a brighter future to every child in our nation.

Your leadership has caused irreversible harm to our District’s students, teachers, parents, staff, and taxpayers. You have shown no remorse for your actions. You have never apologized for your actions.

You are unfit for public office and I respectfully maintain my request that you resign. I look forward to seeing you on Oct. 16th.

Editor’s note: Mr. Greenburg is a candidate for the Scottsdale Unified School District Governing Board this November