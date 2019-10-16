Grossman: Just like a home, Scottsdale needs to make repairs and upgrades

We know Scottsdale is one of the “Most Livable Cities” in the country.

Rebecca Grossmann

We also know our city needs to invest in its future to maintain and enhance Scottsdale’s quality of life and keep it a premier place to live, work and visit.

Just like a home, our community needs to make some repairs and upgrades to keep it a great place to live.

That is why the Scottsdale Area Association of REALTORS strongly supports a “yes” vote on Questions 1, 2 and 3 on their mail-in ballots.

The three bond questions fund 58 projects totaling $319 million. These measures will repair infrastructure, enhance community spaces, bolster public safety and expand parks and senior centers across Scottsdale.

All the projects can be viewed here: https://www.scottsdaleaz.gov/elections/bond-2019-project-list.

Secondary property taxes, which fund the city bonds, are not expected to increase even if voters approve all three questions. That analysis comes straight from the city treasurer’s office, which expects secondary property taxes to go down because of the retirement of Scottsdale’s last major bond program and higher property values.

Our association takes great pride in promoting Scottsdale as a first-class community; our city has wonderful neighborhoods and amenities.

Questions 1, 2 and 3 invest in all those including the Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, Pinnacle Peak Park, Indian Bend Wash, Cactus Pool and Appaloosa Library.

The Scottsdale Area Association of REALTORS is asking its members and all voters to show their support by voting “yes” on Questions 1, 2, and 3 on the Nov. 5 ballot.

Editor’s Note: Rebecca Grossman is CEO of the Scottsdale Area Association of REALTORS.

