Haskell: Computer killed the civil Scottsdale political star

Civility is a concept that seems to belong to a bygone era.
There’s a great deal of emphasis placed on civility by those who are civil to your face but work overtime to discredit you behind your back. Civility is certainly something we should strive for especially in today’s society
Many of these uncivil exchanges are directed at folks who have committed no sin other than making the bold decision to exercise their free speech rights and express an opposing viewpoint aka independent thought.
Things are often said that in previous generations would have been confined to the privacy of one’s home (today – luxury condo) or restroom walls.
The phrase, “If you can’t say anything nice don’t say it at all” doesn’t seem to have any relevance in this social media dominated society. It’s an every man/woman for themselves, the gloves are off, throw away the rule book for polite discourse and civil behavior kind of world.— Lisa Haskell, Scottsdale resident
Mom used to caution me that you could catch more flies with honey than vinegar was it?
As a kid, I never fully appreciated that concept and must admit that as an adult it holds no particular charm for me. Flies? Why would I want to catch flies when I am hunting far bigger game? Folks who pretend to be something they aren’t — resident-friendly.
What does one use for that task? Something more potent than honey perhaps? What does one use to expose those whose motives may not be pure, those who lurk in the shadows and are manipulated by others?
Expressing too many independent thoughts may result in consequences.
Then what? The “civil” forces of politics win. There is a distinct difference between uncivil behavior and the expression of independent thoughts — thoughts that some may consider not be independent thoughts but inconvenient facts— Lisa Haskell, Scottsdale resident
Of course, there are times when civility is a necessity and not an option. For example, when dealing with anesthesiologists, members of law enforcement, the IRS or the mob, it is wise to exercise extreme civility. Participating in the public arena in the age of “unsocial” media is not for the faint-hearted. I am familiar with the lengths some will go to silence you, but I’m still standing.
When people are silenced, then what? The bad guys win and then what’s left? Civility is important especially in this day and age so speak softly, but remember to carry a big stick just in case.
Flame throwers are optional — Just for emphasis. It’s a joke. Relax.
Editor’s note: Ms. Haskell is a resident of Scottsdale