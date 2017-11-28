Hatten: how may more people need to die for America to take gun control seriously?

Do something — that’s all that went through my head as I watched the footage from the Las Vegas shooting.
As congressmen and women, senators and governors walked to their prospective microphones, or talk shows, and pined, all I could think about was do something! When is enough going to be enough?
When will they care more about doing their job then keeping it? I say this as lack of action screams of preservation, not perseverance. When did inaction become normal? While the effort, selflessness and true meaning of representing the people become lost.
There have been more than 1,500 mass shootings in 1,735 days in America, since the massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn.
How does this compare to our “fight against terror” overseas? There are 265 million guns in the U.S. according to one study from Harvard and Northeastern universities. This is greater than the number of votes cast in last year’s presidential election.
We as a country are good at talking, from all of our “news” or rather “opinion” outlets to social media platforms — you can be heard. But, can’t we just get back to being good at doing? Isn’t the real measure of our representatives based on what effective legislation is brought forth and voted upon?
I ask you, who among our leaders is strong enough to make change — real change when it comes to assault weapons? Last time I checked the NRA is an organization, not an elected representative for the people. While I support the 2nd Amendment, using it as an excuse not to bring real, smart, safe legislation is simply sad at this point.
So I’ll say it again, plead, OK, beg Congress, please do something! This letter may not be politically correct but that’s OK. I’m not a politician, just an American without a personal agenda or need to answer to any organization. My goal is simple: that at least someone in Congress reads this. Perhaps someone in our Arizona delegation.
That’s good enough for me.
I’m fortunate as the owner of one of the largest businesses in Arizona with 80,000 members and 1,200 employees maybe you will listen. Maybe my platform and its risks will help put more pressure on you to do something.
Please make Arizonans proud, Americans proud, humans proud and agree enough is enough, Risk the easy “no” for the hard fought “yes, we did it.” Then you can proudly say, “we are safer today, smarter today, we did our jobs today.”
If you are interested in doing something about gun control in our country, here is a list of organizations you can support:
- Everytown for Gun Safety
- Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America
- The Brady Campaign
- Americans for Responsible Solutions.
- Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence, Coalition to Stop Gun Violence.
Thank you in advance for listening, and hopefully, action.
Editor’s note: Mr. Hatten is the CEO & founder of Mountainside Fitness