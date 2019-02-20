Heath: Beware of Scottsdale’s ‘angry mob’

Before we move too far away from the last election, I think it’s important to revisit Prop 420, because the group that orchestrated the proposition is one of the biggest threats to Scottsdale politics that I’ve seen in several years.

The preserve-the-preserve folks won in a landslide, indeed, but I partially blame the City of Scottsdale for not combating the narrative. Left unchallenged, Scottsdale citizens were told that the McDowell Sonoran Preserve was under attack by greedy developers.

No one wanted that of course, so voters gladly bestowed shadow-government-like authority to those who trumpeted the alarm.

To win that political victory it reportedly took $50,000 of dark money, a failure to register their political action committee, false narratives and a tremendous amount of incivility.

That last part should scare us all the most, because the alleged indiscretions were these:

Political signs were defaced

Dissenting letters to the editor were attacked by wild packs

City Council candidates who supported the museum were shouted-down at pre-election debates

Prop 420 magnets were selectively affixed to mailboxes of museum supporters (How creepy is that?)

Hoteliers who supported the museum were bombarded with fake Yelp reviews

The problem with incivility is that the bullies often get their way. Is this what we want for Scottdale –– a “Lord of the Flies” form of governance?

Not so very long ago, when the Citizens of Pinnacle Peak (COPP) were running interference in north Scottsdale, the city had a reputation as being a difficult place to do business.

Replace “museum” with “shopping center” or “gas station” and you get the point. Developers were told that Scottsdale didn’t want traffic related commerce anywhere near north Scottsdale. So, the developers went elsewhere, and into that sales tax void the City of Phoenix and the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community gladly stepped.

Drunk on their recent political victory, it’s only a matter of time before the 420-crowd promotes candidates to run for the Scottsdale City Council.

Beware this mob. Left to their own devices they will not only hurt commerce, but they will eat their own.

If you don’t believe me, ask Scottsdale’s hoteliers who were among the earliest and staunchest champions of the Preserve. Unfortunately, I doubt they are willing to breath a word of it, out of fear of retribution.

