Heath: Shallow development perspectives threaten future Scottsdale prosperity

This fall you’ll be hearing a lot about Scottsdale’s November Bond election. I’m sure many of the municipal projects requesting voter approval are worthy, but my question is: Why does a City as well-renowned as Scottsdale have such a substantial backlog of critical projects? An amount estimated to be $800 million.

Answer: NIMBYism.

Larry Heath

Scottsdale’s most vocal residents, and their sympathetic counterparts on the City Council, have been chasing off sales tax generating venues faster than they are being replenished, and we’re paying a heavy price for it.

Case-in-point: The vacant car dealership along McDowell Road.

How did those dealerships end up in Phoenix and the Salt River-Maricopa Pima Indian Reservation? In case you weren’t here at the time, the Ferrari, Porsche, BMW, Audi, Acura, etc. dealerships on north Scottsdale Road — on the Phoenix side of the street — used to be on McDowell Road along with many other popular dealerships. Arguing the dealerships wanted to be near the 101 freeway is way too simplistic.

Similar dealerships on East Camelback Road in Phoenix — Courtesy Chevrolet, Colter Cadillac, etc. — haven’t relocated to a freeway, so what gives?

The reality is when the City of Scottsdale oversaw the conversion of the Papago Plaza Shopping Mall to the SkySong business park — and gave Sky Song an estimated $100 million in subsidies — it took 30 acres of strategically placed retail zoning out of south Scottsdale and changed forever area traffic and shopping patterns.

There were other viable options for Papago Plaza that would have promoted similar traffic and shopping patterns, but they were waived off by guess who — NIMBYs. Among other things, neighbors didn’t want big boxes stores to be built at Scottsdale and McDowell roads. Given SkySong’s architecture, the irony of that runs deep . — Larry Heath, Scottsdale resident

This was a self-inflicted wound from which I am not sure Scottsdale will ever recover because, in Arizona, sales taxes often pay for the things the City Council is now asking residents to bond.

Who on the City Council or senior Scottsdale staff wouldn’t like to have those McDowell Road dealerships back in Scottsdale? If only it were that simple.

Ask yourself, when was the last time a retail project was developed in Scottsdale? They trickle ; and lately they seem to leave faster than they arrive. Recent departures include tourist and local favorites Pinnacle Peak Patio and Greasewood Flats, which were replaced by homes, much to the delight of north Scottsdale NIMBYs, I am sure .

Several years ago, a group who called themselves the Citizens of Pinnacle Peak — who were in the middle of the Papago Plaza debacle — publicly theorized hotel bed taxes would be all we need to sustain ourselves. OK, when was the last time a resort was built in Scottsdale ?

Do you get my point?

Scottsdale doesn’t have a spending problem; it has an income problem and an increasingly toxic no-growth reputation. Scottsdale got outplayed and keeps getting outplayed due to the cockamamie demands of nearsighted neighbors and their supporters on the City Council .

The real estate market is booming in the Valley, and the only category that Scottsdale leads is bond election requests. Roughly 200 residents a day are moving to metro Phoenix, and rather than proactively embracing this windfall, Scottsdale’s praying for rain. — Larry Heath, Scottsdale resident

This is how cities fail.

Strong, pro-growth leadership is needed in the City of Scottsdale now more than ever. Unfortunately, most of the candidates lining up to run for the Scottsdale City Council in 2020 appear to be inspired by recently running a world class museum out of town.

This too will have long term negative implications for the city.

Editor’s note: Mr. Heath is a resident of Scottsdale