Henninger: Promising projects present Old Town Scottsdale’s future

Over the past few months, a handful of major projects in Old Town Scottsdale have been working their way through various stages of city approval.

Don Henninger

Each is significant.

Each on its own has had plenty of attention via social and traditional media as well from civic and citizen groups.

Each on its own has plenty of potential to bring new life to Old Town, providing people, attractions and economic health.

But if you stop for a second and consider the combined effect, it’s monumental. Lots of time has been spent talking about all the pieces of the puzzle but little attention focused on what the finished puzzle will look like.

It presents a bright future for the city’s core.

Consider:

–Caesars hotel: Work is expected to start soon on an 11-story hotel with 266 guest rooms, which will be called Caesars Republic Scottsdale on the north side of Scottsdale Fashion Square. It will be the company’s first non-gaming hotel in the U.S.

–Scottsdale Stadium: Work is under way on a major upgrade of the Giants spring training home, which will be completed for the next season. The project will ensure the team stays here for at least 25 years, continuing to generate sales tax revenue for the city. The upgrades will provide an event venue for the community throughout the year, too.

–Museum Square: This project is heading toward final stages of City Council approval. It includes a four-star hotel and several residential buildings and will be a boost to the arts district, which needs it.

–Southbridge II: This development, also, is headed toward the approval finish line. It’s a multi-use development that will bring more than 1 million square feet of hotel, office and retail space, and will bring new life into the shops along Fifth Avenue. The project has support from its neighboring merchants, largely due to the hard work and reputation of its founder, the late Fred Unger, now carried through by his son, Carter.

–Civic Center restoration: If the current bond election passes this fall, it will provide for a major renovation of the plaza, including funds to upgrade its eroding infrastructure and turning the center into a venue that will attract major events.

All of this happening in Old Town, the core and heartbeat of the city.

The full picture is one of a strong city core in a pivotal period of revitalization; one that is positioning itself for sustainable success long into the future; one that will be competitive with all the progress made in neighboring cities; and one that will enhance its reputation as the most desirable destination in the Southwest to live, work and play.

If the final few projects make it across the finish line, as they are expected to do, city leaders who are making these key decisions one day could look back and consider this to be a legacy they left for the healthy future of their city.

Editor’s Note: Mr. Henninger is executive director of the Scottsdale Coalition of Today & Tomorrow and can be reached at Donh@scottsdale.com. He also serves on the Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA Board of Directors