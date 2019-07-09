Hill: Poor business behavior in north Scottsdale

I had an extremely disappointing experience with a local business and this is not the first time I’ve heard complaints about the company located in Scottsdale, AZ.

Janine Hill

As a member of the community, I expect local business owners to treat local patrons with respect and provide a fair service.

This company has been in the Valley for years and from time to time, earned themselves a negative review based on poor service and a lack of customer respect.

After experiencing this first-hand, I want to share it with the local community in hopes to inform others.

Here, we have a business who is not always trying to do the right thing.

The owner of a well-known private furniture store in north Scottsdale, known for their rustic furnishings and special holiday displays, wasn’t demonstrating the passion they claim to have for their customers.

I purchased a bed from this company and the following day, I called the owner to inform him that the piece I was sold as “one of a kind” was being sold at another location in Tempe for nearly half the cost.

I’m confident this was the same piece and when I asked the owner to cancel my sale as I had not even received a call about delivery, he refused to do so.

He laughed and acted smug knowing he had my money and I’d have to fight him to get it back. He also used derogatory terms such as “kiddo” when speaking with me.

That’s a very condescending and inappropriate term for a woman who is nearly 50 years old. It’s simply unacceptable for men in the community to treat women this way.

Local businesses deserve a lot of support from Arizonians but those that abuse customers, take advantage, and are blatantly disrespectfully deserve to be exposed when they behave this way I’d like to share my story and hopefully have a small place in an upcoming publication where people can find out about businesses that are not doing the right thing within our community.

Editor’s Note: Janine Hill is a resident of Scottsdale.