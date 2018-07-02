Ignorance of American politics, media is astounding

The blatant ignorance that today permeates American politics and the media is inexcusable. The public uses of “conservative” and “liberal” have been debased and distorted to the point of absurdity.

How is it “conservative” to actively deny any American the equal rights proclaimed in the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution? Yet self proclaimed “conservatives” often do exactly that by attempting to diminish women, gays, and people of color, often under the false flag of “freedom of religion,” when separation of church and state is the real conservative position.

How is it “liberal” to tax and spend for government programs that favor one group over another, or argue for new expensive programs even as the existing programs are filled with fraud and abuse? Yet self proclaimed “liberals” often do exactly that, even to the point of trying to legalize discrimination under the false flag of affirmative action, which is itself discriminatory.

The Presidency, the Congress, and the United States Supreme Court are glaring examples of the confusion and ignorance that now characterize our politics.

Do not fall into the trap of labeling anyone either conservative or liberal when their values and positions are actually dysfunctional, undemocratic or even sometimes un-American.

Editor’s note: Mr. Greco is a resident of Scottsdale