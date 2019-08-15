Jackson: A vote for the override is a vote for the Scottsdale community

As a former member of the Scottsdale Unified School District’s Governing Board and a parent of two SUSD students, one former and one current, I know from experience the benefits of investing in our public schools.

We are fortunate to have excelling schools that have a history of producing strong academic results. That tradition of excellence continues with a long list of accolades.

Here are a few of them that were achieved in 2018:

89% of SUSD schools received an A or B letter grade for the 2017-2018 school year. Arcadia High School improved its letter grade from a C to a B. Chaparral High School improved its letter grade from a B to an A. Desert Mountain High School improved its letter grade from a B to an A. Saguaro High School improved its letter grade from a B to an A. 10 A+ Schools of Excellence 90% graduation rate 12 National Merit Scholarship Finalists and 15 Commended Students 6 US military academy appointments 1,820 graduates

Scottsdale is a wonderful city in which to live, work and raise a family. Businesses and families move here every day. And, our highly rated schools play a significant part in their decisions to relocate here.

It’s important that we don’t take our quality schools for granted .

This fall we will have the opportunity to continue our commitment to SUSD schools, students and teachers by renewing the school district’s maintenance and operations budget override. The override will provide approximately $19 million a year through 2025 without raising the tax rate. — George Jackson, former Scottsdale school board member

Passing the override will help us maintain the quality of our schools — which, in turn, will increase property values and enhance surrounding neighborhoods. It will also keep teachers’ salaries competitive so SUSD can continue attracting and retaining the most qualified teachers .

I urge you to invest in SUSD schools by voting YES on the Budget Override.

Editor’s note: Mr. Jackson is a former member of the SUSD Governing Board and volunteer for Yes To Children