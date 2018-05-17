Jacques: more to Scottsdale Bell Storage story than viewsheds

I am a resident in the Mirage Crossing condominiums, which is due west of the proposed storage facility.

My home is the very last unit on the east end and my bedroom and living room windows face directly north towards the 116th Street entrance of the storage facility and east looking directly at the building itself.

My concern has been that all traffic/headlights shine directly into my bedroom and living room as the cars enter off of Shea and 116th street. I had one meeting with Jennifer Hall whose proposed this as a boutique small facility.

I explained my concern about the headlights early in the morning and late at night. Depending on the time of year, people will move before the sun comes up and after it goes down to avoid the heat of the day. Therefore I will see headlights all day long and all evening.

Ms. Hall was very nice and stated they would do whatever it takes to make it right. She even came and took photos from my yard /windows. I have yet to hear back from her or anyone associated with this project. This initial meeting was the end of June 2017. So one year is upon us and there has been no communication from anyone even though I have reached out to them.

The Bell Group has gone back on their word and has ignored all concerns now that they have gotten there approval to build. There is so much more to this story and I feel as if this project is going to destroy the two communities on each side of the project financially and emotionally.

