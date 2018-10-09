Karolzak: I am a proud Scottsdale resident and proud supporter of Prop. 420

As a proud resident of Scottsdale, I have become significantly intrigued by the outcome of Proposition 420. I’ve never considered myself a political activist. I’m just a simple guy with children and hope for the future.

I would like to expound on the word simple. I love where I live and have amazing neighbors. They are well-educated, passionate and civil human beings. They simply, like me, want to have a voice in relationship to the future of our community.

We are all busy going to soccer practice, birthday parties and studying for school. We do not spend a tremendous amount of time on politics. However, I find it necessary, to voice my opinion.

I am disappointed that there are folks trying to quell or minimize our voice. The reality is that we simply want to have a say in the future of our community.

The disinformation campaign surrounding Prop. 420 has become very disingenuous. From the replicated signs, to the bombastic language of fires and natural disasters not being addressed is unconscionable. All sworn firefighters will mediate emergencies and not hesitate. I am proud to call them my friends.

The language is very clear and simple.

There are those who disagree, however we are just simply asking to vote whether or not we develop in the preserve. I, personally, would like to vote in regard to the future of my community. Is there anything wrong with the right to vote? That is what I would simply like to do.

I am advocating and endorsing a “yes vote” on Prop. 420.

Editor’s note: Mr. Karolzak is a resident of Scottsdale