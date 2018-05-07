Kauzlarich: anger, frustration are common themes among Scottsdale voters

I would like to echo the comments delivered by Kathy Littlefield during the city council meeting on April 17 and in the letter to you and members of the council from Howard Myers, which I received on April 24.
There is no easy way to say this:
You and the council have so badly managed the Desert Edge controversy that it is hard to imagine how you could have made things worse, but you did. Through your insistence that the Desert Edge is a unilateral decision to be made by council, you have created hundreds of Scottsdale activists and thousands of angry voters.
Councilwoman Littliefield tried to convey this to the council on April 17. She is right when she says that the Desert Edge is a significant reason for voters’ lack of trust.
Petition circulators are educating and influencing voters in the most powerful and meaningful way possible: in person, one voter at a time. And, it isn’t just Scottsdale voters we talk to. I’ve had many conversations with people from out of state, from Canada and still others who are in the process of moving to Scottsdale and will soon be registered voters here.
And, you know what?
Everyone is angry, just as Kathy Littlefield said. They are angry at development without apparent constraint. They are angry at height variances granted to new construction. They are angry at increased building and residential occupancy density without the apparent infrastructure to support it. Most of all, they’re angry at a council that does not represent them or serve their interests.
This voter anger has revealed itself through our petition drive. It has been laid bare to anyone who takes the time to look and listen.
This groundswell of sentiment will not go away anytime soon and it threatens to undermine the legitimate role of local government. This is what you have done. This is what the city council has done.
You have betrayed the citizens of Scottsdale and the trust we placed in you.
Editor’s note: Ms. Kauzlarich is a resident of Scottsdale.